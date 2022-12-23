Which path do I take?

God says, this is the way, walk in it.

Too often we make plans apart from God. We start our day as if it belongs to us. God's time is held hostage until our needs are met. Decisions are based on what's best for us. We over schedule our day. The more important things are under prioritized. Soon we veer off course, walking along in our own decision-making process without God.

Sometimes things do work out, but when they don't, we may discover that our expectations in other things were grounded in false hope. Our temporal satisfactions were entangled in poor decisions and quick fixes. So, I asked myself, how do we keep from missing the path God has for us when self-reliance leads us awry?

Unexpectedly, I found help in Isaiah 30. The author's tone reminded me of a Father's rebuke and warnings about trusting in the wrong people, but it also shows his willingness to lovingly forgive.

This story describes how God's people sought the assistance of Egypt against a forthcoming Assyrian attack. This relationship did not please God. He didn't like His children showing dependency on someone other than Him. It was a sinful slap in His face after He had saved them from so many challenges: 1) He delivered them from slavery in Egypt; 2) He showed favor by giving them the Egyptians' wealth when they fled slavery; 3) He divided the Red Sea for them to escape Pharoah's capture; and 4) In the wilderness, He provided them with food, water, and protection.

Now, rather than seeking God, they are crawling back to their former enslavers wooing them with the riches God had given them. In fear, they devised a plan apart from their Savior, rejected (the prophet) Isaiah's messages, and eventually went into captivity because of their disobedience.

But do we behave any differently when we reach our breaking point? I have shaken my head about so many miss guided decisions I've made. If I had only talked to God first my pathway could have been less bumpy. Pot holes could have been avoided. And I wouldn't be stranded on the side of a rough and crooked roadside late for the best plan God has for me.

However, there is a way to know His ways. Spend time with Him. Read His Word. Pray with a watchful eye. When we do this, the responsibility of selecting the right path is no longer ours. It becomes His responsibility. He will bring what He is seeking into view (Matthew 6:33).

Let's revisit Isaiah 30 in search for tips to help us make God-centered decisions. As you read the chapter, stay open to insights that the Holy Spirit wants to reveal to you.

Below are a few things that stood out to me:

CONSULT WITH GOD FIRST. If you have not done this stop and do it now. He wants first place in your life (i.e., goals, projects, family, work, health, etc.). Excerpt from verses 30:2-3: "For without consulting me you have gone down to Egypt ..."

BEWARE OF COUNTERFEITS. God's people gave their former enslavers the riches He had lavished on them instead of trusting Him. Where have you put your trust? Excerpt from verse 6: "The messengers travel through there with their wealth ... They carry them to a nation that cannot help them..."

WRITE DOWN GOD'S PROMISES AND WARNINGS. Gods promises last forever. Writing down God's promises and warnings will help you to have the mind of Christ. Excerpt from verse 8: "Now go and write down this word of mine concerning Egypt, so that it will stand until the end of time, forever and forever..."

DON'T BE AFRAID TO HEAR HARD TRUTHS. Find a godly person that will tell you the truth in love, even if it doesn't sound good. If you are always told what you want to hear, you will not be able to implement lasting changes to your bad behaviors. Excerpt from verses 10-11, 12, 22 "They tell my prophets, 'Shut up--we don't want any more of your reports!'" ...

ASK FOR HELP. PRAY TO GOD. Wait on Him. Turn to God. Seek spiritual counsel. Don't get ahead of the answer. Excerpt from verse 15: "... Only in returning to me and waiting for me will you be saved."

FELLOWSHIP WITH GOD. He is waiting. God wants you to spend time with Him so that He can save and restore you. Time with God helps you to recognize his voice. Excerpt from verse 18: "Yet the Lord still waits for you to come to him so he can show you, his love..."

ASK AND LISTEN FOR HIS ANSWER. He wants you to ask. I have said this several times for emphasis. Because, asking shows dependency and trust. Excerpt from verse 19: "... at the sound of your cry. He will answer you."

THE TIDE WILL CHANGE IN GOD'S TIMING. Be watchful for God's answer, not your own. Sometimes deliverance may take time, but God's promises will never fade. So, in your waiting, live a life of joy regardless of the raging storms. The answer is on the way. Excerpt from verse 23-26. "Then God will bless you with rain at planting time and with wonderful harvests and with ample pastures for your cows..." Also, read Jeremiah 29:5-7.

God's path, not yours, will show itself in time, but we must ask, knock, and seek His help.

Isaiah 30:21: Your ears will hear a word behind you, saying, "This is the way, walk in it," whenever you turn to the right or to the left. ― NASB

Brenette Wilder

