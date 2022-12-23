Wind chill a concern today across Northwest Arknasas

A storm packing snow and freezing temperatures rolled into Northwest Arkansas on Thursday, accompanied by wind of up to 20 mph.

Snow started in the morning as the temperature tumbled all day. By midafternoon Thursday, the temperature had fallen to 2 degrees in Benton County.

Craig Sullivan with the National Weather Service in Tulsa said the snow would move out by late afternoon.

It will be sunny and cold today with a high near 12 degrees. Wind chill values will be between -14 and -24 degrees, according to the weather service.

Conditions will be clear tonight with a low around 3 degrees with wind chill values between -5 and -10 degrees. It will be sunny with a high near 22 degreese on Saturday, according to the weather service.

Road conditions were a main concern throughout Thursday and will be again this morning.

Jay Frasier with Benton County's Road Department said around 3 p.m. roads were not in the best of shape as crews plowed and put sand and salt down. Snow was blowing back across the roads due to the wind, he said.

"I would consider everything passable, but slick," he said. "We will have a crew on standby overnight. Then we will have all hands on deck again tomorrow to treat roads with sand and salt and plow as needed. We are advising people to stay off the roads at this time. Patches of black ice and flash freezing will happen overnight due to the low temperatures."

Steve Harrison, chief of Central Emergency Medical Services, said by midmorning the ambulance service had seen no calls that were weather-related. Harrison said the ambulances have been prepared, with studded tires, to continue operating if road conditions deteriorate.

"We're still running calls as normal," he said.

Jay Cantrell, chief deputy and Washington County sheriff-elect, said the Sheriff's Office was called to two weather-related accidents Thursday morning. Cantrell said both were in the Lincoln area and no injuries were reported.

Michael Waddle, Benton County director of Emergency Management, said there had been a few minor vehicle accidents -- mostly vehicles sliding off the road.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation highway condition map showed some ice in and around Rogers on Thursday morning, with other major highways reported with a mix of ice patches and snow. Interstate 49 was reported to have ice patches from Alma north to the Arkansas-Missouri line. U.S. 412 was reported as having ice patches across Benton and Washington counties and snow in Madison County. U.S. 62 was reported to have snow from the Arkansas-Oklahoma line to Fayetteville and snow from around Pea Ridge to Eureka Springs.

Dave Parker, spokesman for the department, said crews had begun treating major highways with a salt and brine mixture several days ago and then switched to using rock salt after the storm front came through. The salt and brine mixture doesn't work well when temperatures fall into the single-digit range, he said.

"The storm played out pretty much as we expected," Parker said speaking of Benton and Washington counties and the Northwest Arkansas region. "There was a little bit of precipitation this morning, some ice and snow, then the temperatures dropped during the day. We're really pretty much done with treating a lot of the major roads."

Parker said with the moisture on the roads and the extreme cold temperatures, motorists still need to be cautious and people should only venture out if its a necessity.

"There will be patches of ice on roadways," he said. "Black ice will be a concern on bridges and overpasses. Tomorrow is supposed to be bitter cold but sunny, and we hope Mother Nature will help us out some."

Benton and Washington county offices were closed Thursday because of the inclement weather and are closed today and Monday for Christmas.

Shane Lyttle, owner of JNS Auto Repair in Siloam Springs, said weather this cold can impact a vehicle in a number of ways. Batteries get "zapped" by the cold, and there can be coolant problems. Diesel vehicles also run the possibility of having their fuel turn to gel because of the extreme cold, he said. There are anti-gelling products that can be used to prevent that from happening, he said.

"With the wind chill like it is, I expect we will get some phone calls in the next few days," he said.

Extreme cold can also impacts pets, according to Best Friends Animal Society. The organization recommends keeping pets inside, especially at night. Cats and dogs, even those with thick coats, can get frostbite on sensitive areas. Paws, ears and the tail are the most common areas to be affected, especially if wet.

AAA estimates 112.7 million people will travel 50 miles or more away from home from today to Jan. 2.

AAA estimated nearly 7.2 million Americans would fly to their destinations this holiday season. That's 14% more than last year, according to the association.

The Transportation Security Administration expects more than 27,000 people to pass through Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill between Dec. 20 and Jan. 3.

For those on the road, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Arkansas was $2.69 on Wednesday, according to AAA. Arkansas has the third-cheapest gas in the nation, behind Texas and Oklahoma. The national average for a gallon of regular gas on Wednesday was $3.11.

Information for this article was contributed by Monica Birch of the Northwest Arkanssas Democrat-Gazette. Mike Jones can be reached by email at mjones@nwaonline.com. Tom Sissom can be reached by email at tsissom@nwaonline.com or on Twitter at @NWATom.

Traffic moves slowly along Arkansas 62 in west Fayetteville Thursday Dec. 22, 2022. The National Weather Service is calling for bitter cold temperatures this weekend. See nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

