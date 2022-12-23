Winter weather advisories expire as temperatures drop to single digits and below zero

Temperatures plunged below zero across north Arkansas and dropped into the single digits across the rest of the state this morning, when a freezing arctic air mass settled in.

At 4 a.m., thermometers dipped to 3 degrees in Little Rock and to 4 degrees below zero in Fayetteville. In Harrison and Hardy, temperatures reached minus 6 degrees, according to a morning briefing from the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

All winter weather advisories have expired for the cold front that moved into Arkansas on Thursday.

Northwest winds are expected to subside as the day progresses, and wind chill warnings will be allowed to expire at noon.

Wind chill advisories will continue through tonight for parts of northern, central and southeastern Arkansas, forecasters said in the briefing.

Highs throughout the day will remain below freezing. By Sunday, forecasters expect temperatures will rise above freezing for most of the state.

Early this morning, the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported primary roads in Little Rock were clear. Crews were checking secondary routes, department officials wrote in a social media post.

Traffic camera footage posted by the department around 7 a.m. showed clear roads along Interstate 49 in Northwest Arkansas. Other interstates and highways across north Arkansas remained covered with snow, according to the department’s iDrive Arkansas website.

“Take it easy, stay warm and safe,” department officials said in a post.

Both Little Rock and North Little Rock opened warming centers on Thursday.

The Van, a nonprofit, is operating an emergency shelter at the East Little Rock Community Center at 2500 E. Sixth St. Emergency management staff members will monitor extreme weather and will keep the shelter open as needed, according to a news release from the City of Little Rock.

The River House at 120 Riverfront Park Drive in North Little Rock is open until 8 a.m. Monday and offers a warm place to stay, as well as two meals a day, said Shara Brazear, spokeswoman for the City of North Little Rock.

Rock Region METRO planned to run regular fixed route service on Friday with a few exceptions, said spokeswoman Becca Green in a statement.

She said Route 8 Rodney Parham will not cover Rodney Parham & Hinson to Napa Valley. And Route 13 UA-Pulaski Technical College will not cover UA-Pulaski Technical College or the Sara Daisy Apartments. Bus service will not cover Walmart at Shackleford Crossing due to the ice.

Route 14 Rosedale Outbound will continue on Shackleford Road to Kanis Road as it turns into Route 3 Baptist Medical Center Inbound. Route 3 Baptist Medical Center Outbound will continue on Shackleford Road to 36th Street as it turns into Route 14 Rosedale Inbound, according to the statement from Rock Region METRO.