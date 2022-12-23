FOOTBALL

YouTube takes over Sunday Ticket

Fans will have to Google it beginning next season if they want to access the NFL's "Sunday Ticket" package.

The NFL announced an agreement on Thursday for Google to distribute the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels.

The seven-year deal is worth a little more than $2 billion per season. The package has been on DirecTV since 1994. The satellite provider has paid $1.5 billion per year on an eight-year contract that expires at the end of this season.

The NFL had been seeking $2.5 billion per season for the package. It could still reach that total since the league retains commercial rights to bars and restaurants and is in the midst of selling those rights.

Commissioner Roger Goodell said during an interview with CNBC over the summer that the next move for "Sunday Ticket" would be to a streaming service because that would be the best option for fans.

Goodell reiterated that with Thursday's announcement.

"For a number of years we have been focused on increased digital distribution of our games and this partnership is yet another example of us looking towards the future and building the next generation of NFL fans," he said in a statement.

It is the second time in less than two years that the NFL has partnered with a streaming service to air games. The league's 11-year contract with Amazon Prime Video for Thursday night games started this season.

Besides Amazon, Apple and ESPN also expressed interest in "NFL Sunday Ticket."

NFL Network and NFL RedZone have been available to subscribers of YouTube TV since 2020.