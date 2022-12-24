The world in brief: Killed Arab ambusher, Israeli police say





Killed Arab ambusher, Israeli police say

KFAR QASSEM, Israel -- Israeli police fatally shot Friday an Arab assailant who they said lured officers into an ambush that left three policemen wounded in central Israel.

The incident took place in the Arab Israeli town of Kfar Qassem, where police probed what it called a "nationalistic" militant attack.

Israeli police identified the attacker Naim Badir, 22, of Kfar Qassem, a member of Israel's Arab minority.

Police alleged that Badir called officers to his house over a supposed violent incident. When police arrived at the scene, they said stones and alcohol bottles were hurled from the house.

Badir then rushed out of the apartment with a gun drawn, according to the police account and security footage from the scene. A police spokesman said Badir tried to shoot but the gun didn't fire.

Moments later, security footage shows Badir speeding in reverse toward where officers were stationed. His car crashed into another, lightly wounding three officers. Police opened fire, killing Badir, according to Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service.

Soldiers and police said they searched the scene and found an automatic weapon, along with a knife and tear gas belonging to Badir. It remains unclear whether other suspects were involved in the attack.

2 N. Korean missile launches detected

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Friday, its latest weapons demonstration that came days after U.S. and South Korean warplanes conducted joint drills that North Korea views as an invasion rehearsal.

Recently, North Korea claimed to have performed major tests needed to acquire its first spy satellite and a more mobile intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. mainland.

South Korea's military detected the two missile launches from North Korea's capital region at around 4:32 p.m. Friday. Japan said it also confirmed at least one missile launch by the North.

It wasn't immediately clear exactly what kinds of missiles North Korea fired. South Korea's military said the missiles traveled about 155 miles and 220 miles respectively before landing in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Japanese Vice Defense Minister Toshiro Ino said that one missile detected by Japan flew as far as 180 miles at a maximum altitude of 30 miles. He said that missile might have showed an "irregular" trajectory.

Attacker on German train sentenced

BERLIN -- A German court convicted a man of attempted murder and bodily harm and sentenced him to 14 years in prison Friday over a knife attack on a train last year that left four people wounded. Judges found that he had an Islamic extremist motive.

The 28-year-old Palestinian man who grew up in Syria, identified only as Abdalrahman A. in line with German privacy rules, was convicted at the Munich state court.

German news agency dpa reported that prosecutors, who argued that there was an Islamic extremist motive, had called for a life sentence while defense lawyers argued that their client was a paranoid schizophrenic who couldn't be held criminally liable and called for his acquittal.

Judges concluded that the defendant had a "jihadist-Islamist motive" and attempted to kill non-Muslims, a court statement said. They weren't convinced that he had mental illness at the time that would have influenced his criminal liability.

The attack took place Nov. 6, 2021, on a high-speed train traveling from Passau to Hamburg. The train stopped at Seubersdorf, between the Bavarian cities of Regensburg and Nuremberg, after the attack and investigators said the suspect was arrested.

M23 rebels yield territory in Congo

KIBUMBA, Congo -- Eastern Congo's M23 rebels retreated Friday from some of the territory they held, the group's first withdrawal since it began seizing swaths of land more than a year ago.

The rebels left the Kibumba area and its positions were taken over by the East African Regional Force -- a multinational force charged with protecting the area.

Kibumba, in the Nyiragongo territory of Congo's North Kivu province, has been held by the M23 since November and it was the closest that the rebels got to Goma, eastern Congo's regional capital.

Speaking to reporters Friday from Kibumba, Gen. Jeff Nyagah, commander of the East African force, called on the civilian population to return home promising that they would be safe.

The M23 rebel group derives its name from a March 23, 2009, peace deal, which it accuses the Congo government of not implementing.

While the M23's withdrawal from one of its positions in eastern Congo is a first step toward a resolution, it remains a fraction of the areas that the rebels control, say regional experts.

It's unclear how much more territory the group will cede. It still accuses the Congo government of attacking its positions and killing civilians.









Willy Ngoma (right), spokesman for M23, shakes hands with Emmanuel Kaputa Deputy Commander of the East African Community Regional Force during a ceremony Friday to mark the withdrawal from their positions in the town of Kibumba, in the eastern of Democratic Republic of Congo. (AP/Moses Sawasawa)





