$20M to aid court software upgrade

An infusion of $20 million has jump-started the state’s plans to replace its aging court management system, known as “CourtConnect,” which has been in use since its inception in 2001 but is scheduled to be replaced over the next three years by a new system to be designed from the ground up that will be wholly owned by the state.

According to a news release by the Administrative Office of the Courts, that money, which is authorized under the American Rescue Plan Act and was approved last week by the Arkansas Legislative Council, will “dramatically accelerate” the effort to develop a new system to replace what it called the “patchwork of legacy systems” currently in use.

Over the next three years, the release said, plans are to develop a landmark court management system based on the principles of continuous improvement that can grow and change as Arkansas courts grow and change.

The current system is used by the state’s circuit, district and appellate courts for case management, jury management, electronic filing, online public access and online payment processing, but the Administrative Office of the Courts, commonly referred to as “AOC,” has been seeking to improve the system, which has become subject to performance issues including outages, interruptions in service and other problems.

AOC said the case management vendor, Auenu Insights, has been unable to provide Arkansas courts with a viable modernization path, so the decision was made two years ago to replace the aging system with a brand new court management system to be designed, maintained, owned and operated by the state.

“As soon as you look at it, it’s very obvious that’s old technology,” said AOC Director Marty Sullivan of the current system. “It’s based on technology that is no longer supported.” The current system began in 2001 with initial funding from highway safety funds, which allowed AOC to deploy what was, at that time, a modern court solution. But Sullivan and Tim Holthoff, the AOC information technology director, said the technologies underlying the current system have reached their limits. The money set aside for the new system, they said, will enable the AOC to leverage modern tools such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to help streamline court processes and simplify participant interactions with the courts.

More modern technology, they said, will allow the system to integrate services such as text reminders of court dates that the current legacy systems cannot provide and will provide better security through a cloud-based server that will host the system. Enhanced user-friendliness, they said, is also a priority.

Sullivan said the new system will be designed to send text message alerts to remind people of upcoming court dates, which he said should drastically reduce failure to appear violations.

“That should help the city and county jails because they’re not going to have to go pick these people up,” he said. “The reality is that people are used to this technology already.” In addition, said Sullivan, it should be able to link people with a payment portal to pay court fees and fines in a seamless and simple process, much like checking out with an online vendor such as eBay or Amazon.

“That’s what I envision,” he said. “Something that’s really moving us into the 21st Century, that’s going to make it a lot easier. The courts that use these systems and the people of Arkansas deserve a court system that’s easy to navigate and that’s what we’re trying to do.” Holthoff said the new system will be “more intuitive, easier to understand and … easier to find the information you’re looking for.” “To be able to do meaningful research into how the courts are operating,” he said, “I think that’s the biggest change we’re going to see for the public.” Holthoff said he sees utility in the new system for law enforcement, too.

“Currently,” he said, “there are no law enforcement agencies using it at all, although theoretically they could. They could use it to electronically file search warrants and get those to judges but the system just really wasn’t built for that. It wasn’t built for ordinary people, it was built for attorneys.” Another use Holthoff said he envisions for law enforcement will be the ability to issue electronic citations, thus eliminating the need to write out paper tickets, which he said will save both time and money.

For casual use or research, Sullivan said most people “will log onto CourtConnect to check out a neighbor, a friend, a schoolteacher or just somebody in their community,” but he said one problem with the current system is that not all of the courts are using it.

“All of the circuit courts are on CourtConnect but we only have about 30 or 35% of the caseload from the district courts so we’re missing a big chunk of information,” Sullivan said. “What we envision is building this new system, the supreme court then mandating that all courts in the state of Arkansas have to use this system, which will allow everyone to see everything.” The new system, he said, will enhance security once all of the district courts are on board.

“The [current] system is so complex and frustrating for the judges and the clerks so many of them went to private vendors,” Sullivan said. “There are private vendors out there who are easier to use but the problem with that is it’s not the state system so we don’t get the data. Another problem is those systems are easier to steal from.” Over the last few years, he said, district court clerks prosecuted for theft of public funds were mainly — if not wholly — at courts using independent systems supplied by private vendors.

“It’s really difficult to steal on the state system because there’s so many checks and balances,” Sullivan said, who called the $20 million allotment a “once in a lifetime opportunity for the state.” “We’re using a system now that we don’t own,” he said. “We license this so we spend roughly $1 million a year with a service contract to this vendor to help us maintain the system. What I want to do two years from now is sever that contract and apply that $1 million a year to IT staff that can help us continuously improve this … What I envision is continuously investing into the system we own with a platform we can continuously build on and not pay a vendor to modify.” What is not known at this time is just what the new system will be called.

“CourtConnect was the name the vendor gave the current system,” Holthoff said. “It will have a new name but we’ve got to get the guts of the system done first.”