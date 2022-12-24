ALL-NWADG VOLLEYBALL: Phelan named Player of the Year after leading Fayetteville to 6A state repeat





PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kennedy Phelan

SCHOOL Fayetteville

POSITION Setter

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-8

NOTABLE Earned all-state honors and was named state tournament Most Valuable Player in leading the Lady Purple'Dogs to their third consecutive state title. ... Named All Arkansas Preps Player of the Year. ... Signed to play volleyball at Florida State to play for coach Chris Poole, who also coached her mother, Jessica, at the University of Arkansas. ... Finished third in the state in assists (977) and seventh in aces (80) per Max Preps and also added 227 digs to go with 217 kills despite being the primary setter at the controls of Fayetteville's powerful attack.

THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID "Just to finish this way with this team, those are my best friends out there. It's my mom. It's everything I could have hoped for. Just growing up with these people and seeing how they continued to push each other each year. Every year we want to end our year at Hot Springs with the trophy. It's been awesome."

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jessica Phelan

SCHOOL Fayetteville

NOTABLE Guided the Lady Purple Bulldogs to their sixth state title since 2012. ... Led her team to its third straight 6A title this season. ... Guided Fayetteville to 10 finals in 18 seasons at the helm. ... Played volleyball at the University of Arkansas, where she earned All-Southeastern Conference honors and was named the school's first All American, earning second team honors in 1997.

THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID "These kids, I can't imagine their season ending any other way. Honestly, for them this was the end goal and they played a lot of volleyball together over the years. And their relationships extend beyond volleyball, but it's different. You're seniors, playing your last game together. You're putting that Fayetteville jersey on for the last time so it's sweet but it's bitter sweet and it's special. It's really just been a magical ride."

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Tori Otter

SCHOOL Bentonville

POSITION Middle Blocker

CLASS Sophomore

HEIGHT 6-2

NOTABLE Originally played basketball and soccer, but started volleyball in the seventh grade and has blossomed. ... Played in the middle but coach Allison Venable said she is athletic and has ball control skills to possibly play on the outside, too. ... Earned all-state honors, finishing second on the team with 263 kills and hitting a team-best .245 and leading the team with 130 blocks, good enough for third in the state per Max Preps, and 37 service aces. ... Named to All Arkansas Preps Underclassmen team.

THAT'S WHAT SHE SAID "We had different setters, so that was a challenge. I think we grew a lot and everybody improved and I think I'm proud of myself for finishing the season really well. You can always improve setter-hitter connection. That's something we can strengthen and me personally working on where I can place the ball, being able to cut it, deep shots and seeing where the blockers are so I know when to tip."

ALL-NWADG VOLLEYBALL TEAM

NAME;SCHOOL;POS.;HT;CLASS

Brooke Rockwell, Fayetteville;Outside Hitter;5-10;Sr.

NOTABLE Led the state with 512 kills this season per Max Preps, averaging 5.2 kills per set to earn all-state honors and hit .314. ... Finished with 64 aces, second on her team, to go with 247 digs, also second on her team and named All Arkansas Preps first team.

Madeline LaFata, Fayetteville;Outside Hitter;5-11;Sr.

NOTABLE Was one of many offensive weapons for the Lady Purple'Dogs with 340 kills, second on the team, and hit .355. ... Added 41 aces and 40 blocks to help Fayetteville to its third straight state title. ... Named All Arkansas Preps second team.

Regan Harp, Fayetteville;Middle Hitter;6-1;Jr.

NOTABLE Finished second in the state per Max Preps with a .393 hitting percentage, averaging 2.3 kills per set and a team-high 55 blocks. ... Named All Arkansas Preps second team.

Trinity Luckett, Bentonville West;Middle Hitter;6-1;Sr.

NOTABLE Led her team averaging 2.9 kills per set to go with a team-high 77 blocks and hit .270, which was second on the team. ... Earned all-state honors.

Riley Richardson, Bentonville West;Middle Hitter;5-10;Sr.

NOTABLE Hit a team-high .369 and averaged 2.8 kills per set to earn all-state honors. ... Finished second on the team with 57 blocks.

Bella Bonanno, Shiloh Christian;Libero;5-6;So.

NOTABLE Finished fourth in the state with 85 service aces and third with 628 digs per Max Preps, including 6.2 digs per set. ... Named to All Arkansas Preps Underclassmen team and helped the Lady Saints to the Class 4A state finals.

Galatia Andrew, Springdale Har-Ber;Libero;5-6;Sr.

NOTABLE Led the state with 641 digs per Max Preps and averaged 6.2 digs per set. ... Led her team with 40 service aces. ... Named to All Arkansas Preps first team.





