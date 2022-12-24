Arkansans lose power, gas amid cold

Nearly 13,000 Arkansans have lost gas or electricity since Thursday as snow and howling winds pushed severe cold weather across the state, with the largest outage in Faulkner County.

Utility officials said Friday that restoration efforts are taking longer than normal because of the extreme cold and road conditions.

Entergy Arkansas, the state's largest utility, said about 9,800 customers in 36 counties were still without electricity Friday. Outages included a few of customers in counties across the state, though about 4,300 in Faulkner County and 1,200 in Marion County remained without power.

"The damage reports are mostly wire down and wind-related causes," spokesperson Kacee Kirschvink said Friday.

Entergy was hopeful outages would not spread through the weekend. "We don't anticipate any problems, but this freeze won't let up for some time, so we aren't out of the woods yet," Kirschvink said. "We are working to restore power as quickly and as safely as possible, and we will continue throughout the course of this cold spell."

About 150 Texarkana customers of Southwestern Electric Power Co. were without electricity Friday. "Those outages were primarily due to the extreme cold temperatures and wind," spokesperson Tara Muck said Friday morning.

Like Entergy, SWEPCO officials are not forecasting more outages.

"With the temperatures getting a little warmer and the wind not as strong, our hope is we'll see fewer outages," Muck said. "But the cold is still a factor as we work to restore power. There are a lot of people using electricity right now. That is also a factor that comes into play."

Both utilities noted restoration efforts are slowed by weather and slick roads.

"Customers may see estimated restoration times that are longer than usual," Kirschvink said. "That is because of the additional time it takes to restore power in the cold weather. As damage is assessed, restoration times will be adjusted."

Earlier Friday, about 100 Little Rock customers of Summit Utilities lost gas service though it was restored by early afternoon. The pocket outage was in the Rock Creek area in West Little Rock. The outage shut off heat for customers in the Little Rock neighborhood west of Napa Valley Road and Hinson Road.

"Our teams have been working around the clock to prepare for this week's cold temperatures," said Fred Kirkwood, chief customer experience officer. "Despite that fact, the extremely cold temperatures have caused some of our regulator stations to freeze, impacting the flow of gas to our customers."

Summit, which took over CenterPoint Energy's distribution assets in Arkansas in January, has gotten off to a rocky start in the state as it converted billing systems. Last month dozens of Summit Utilities natural gas customers reported receiving multiple bills for the same service period and problems getting through to customer service to resolve the issue.