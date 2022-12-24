Arkansas highways get all-clear for Christmas Eve travel

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Saturday afternoon that all primary highway routes have been cleared for "safe, normal travel speeds," two days after a cold front brought snow and ice to northern Arkansas and pushed temperatures down to the single digits.

The only issues reported on idrivearkansas.com, the department's travel information site, as of Saturday afternoon were bridge problems in Izard, Mississippi and Yell counties.

A news release from the state Transportation Department on Saturday said the department's "Winter Weather Road Conditions Map is no longer in use and IDrive Arkansas has returned to its default operating status."

The announcement came on Christmas Eve as motorists throughout the state were traveling for the holidays.