Argenta, circa 1910: The Argenta Cash Grocery (meaning no credit accepted) mailed out this marketing card with an incentive to visit the store. "We appreciate the patronage and favors shown us during the year. We have laid aside a pretty Calendar for you — A High Art Creation — an exact copy of a Masterpiece. It might be damaged in mailing. Call for it at once."

