Cherry Cordials surefire in combinations





If you are like the Winter Family, Cherry Cordials are hanging around your house now and until New Year's. There is just something about that bite that releases a sweet ecstasy of flavor. As you look at those Cherry Cordials, whether at home or on the store shelf, let it be a reminder to you that the hottest new begonia for 2023 is Surefire Cherry Cordial.

The name tells you everything: deep chocolate leaves and vivid red flowers. "Surefire" tells you all you need to know, as the Surefire Red has won more than 26 awards across the country, with Surefire Rose packing a big trophy case as well. The Garden Guy and son James have been more than surprised at how carefree these are in the landscape. Surefire Begonias are the plants you aren't watching for insects, diseases and — most shocking to me — I don't have to babysit for water. Lastly, mine have been returning in the spring in my zone 8a garden. (Arkansas is in planting zones 6-8, with the majority being zone 7.)

The Surefire series of begonias will now offer four colors with the addition of Cherry Cordial and White. In the South they are going to reach 2 feet tall and wide. In the North, probably slightly smaller. Whether you have sun, shade or filtered light, this is the begonia for you, boasting self-cleaning flowers and zero maintenance. The most enjoyable aspect will be thinking of all the plant combinations you can do. I'll admit I have paled in comparison to James.

My favorite combination planting ever was his partnership of Surefire Red, which has green leaves, with Heart to Heart Bottle Rocket and Snowdrift caladiums, Diamond Snow euphorbia, Color Guard Yucca and Unplugged So Blue salvia. It was like a "holy wow" feast for the eyes. There really is a magical affinity between Heart to Heart caladiums and Surefire Begonias.

Surefire Cherry Cordial begonia and the new Heart to Heart Scarlet Flame caladium also making its debut in 2023 make a dazzling partnership. (Chris Brown Photography via TNS)

In Proven Winners' online promotional information, they demonstrate the Surefire Cherry Cordial in a mixed container with the new Heart to Heart Scarlet Flame caladium, also making its debut in 2023. Although simple in design, it will take your breath away. Son James used his opportunity with Surefire Cherry Cordial Begonia in a mixed container as the thriller with Superbells Grape Punch calibrachoas and Supertunia Mini Vista White petunias.

The one common thread in all our plantings is they were all planted in soil that drains really well. Some beds have had more organic matter than others, but the performance has been steady with all of them. The drainage has definitely been a factor in those that we let return after winter.

You will want to space your Surefire Begonias 12 to 18 inches apart. To reach their true potential, maintain consistent moisture and feeding throughout the long summer. Not too many plants bloom nonstop for over 200 days, which is a Surefire reason you need to incorporate them into your landscape planting in 2023.

Norman Winter is horticulturist, garden speaker and author of "Tough-as-Nails Flowers for the South" and "Captivating Combinations: Color and Style in the Garden."



