Christmas Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected by the Christmas Day holiday on Sunday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Regular schedule.

Jacksonville: No pickup Monday. Routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: No pickup Monday. Routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: No pickup Monday. Routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: No pickup Monday. Routes will run one day late.

North Little Rock: No pickup Monday. Routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Monday’s routes will be picked up Tuesday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County: North of the river: No pickup Monday. Routes will run one day late.

South of the river: No pickup Monday. Routes will run one day late.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices closed Monday.

Jacksonville: Offices closed Monday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices closed Monday.

Little Rock: Offices closed Monday. Maumelle: Offices closed Monday. North Little Rock: Offices closed Monday.

Sherwood: Offices closed Monday. Wrightsville: Offices closed Monday.

Pulaski County: Offices closed Monday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices closed Monday.

State: Offices closed Monday.

Federal: Offices closed Monday. State Capitol: Offices closed Monday. The building remains open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on holidays.

Little Rock 311 services: Offices closed Monday.

POST OFFICE

Collection boxes will not be checked after 12 p.m. today. Offices will be closed Sunday and Monday, collection boxes will not be checked, and mail will not be delivered.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: All branches will be closed through Monday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed through Monday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Closed Sunday, Christmas Day. The archival research room will reopen on Tuesday.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: School is out. Students return Jan. 5.

Little Rock: School is out. Students return Jan. 9.

North Little Rock: School is out. Students return Jan. 3.

Pulaski County Special: School is out. Students return Jan. 3.

ROCK REGION METRO

There will be no Metro services operating on Christmas Day. Offices will be closed through Monday.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices will be closed Monday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won’t give tickets for metered and timed spaces Monday in observance of Christmas Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.