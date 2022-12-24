Church notes: Christmas Eve services at Community Church, Lutheran Church, Presbyterian Church

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., invites you to join us for a worship service on Sunday at 10 a.m.

The church will host a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 3 p.m. today.

Visit bvcc.net for video sermons to stay connected from home.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., invites you to a Christmas Eve worship service at 6 p.m. today, and Christmas Day worship service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The Children's Christmas program will be at the 9:30 a.m. service on Sunday.

On New Year's Day, there will be only one worship service at 9:30 a.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry will be closed on Dec. 30 but will be open again on Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. until noon.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday afternoon on radio station KURM-AM (790) and KURM-FM (100.3)

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N. E. J St., invites you to a candlelight Christmas Eve Service for all ages at 6:30 p.m. today with brass ensemble, choir and oboe, Scripture and prayer, a special message for children, and the singing of "Silent Night" with candles.

On Dec. 25, come at 10:15 a.m. for a casual and fun kid-friendly service, pajamas welcome, with waffles after the service.

Worship services are also online on Facebook and YouTube.

The FPC Food Pantry operates on Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. for Benton County residents, but will be closed on Dec. 31.

Information: fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., will celebrate the Advent with a Candlelight Service on Christmas Eve beginning at 5 p.m. today. During this Advent season, come and celebrate in the hope, joy, and love given to each of us.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Millwood Christian Church in Rogers, 3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, will hold a Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. today. All are invited to celebrate with us, and child care will be provided.

Information: 621-0021.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., welcomes you to worship with us at 5 p.m. Dec. 24 for the Christmas Eve candlelight service. Christmas Day worship will be at 10 a.m. Wear Christmas pajamas or your favorite Christmas sweater, if you wish!

Services are live-streamed on our website, Facebook page, and YouTube. Listen to our newest "Hearing Matters" podcast, "The Gospel According to Ted Lasso: Christmas Episode," on our website (pcbv.org). On the main page, scroll down to Latest Good News and select Hearing Matters Episode 4.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Washington County

First United Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, 695 E. Calvin St., invites you to Christmas Eve festivities at 5 p.m. with our very own Calvin Street Band in the Gathering Place with joyful carols and merry songs of the season, followed by the Christmas Eve candlelight service, friendly for all ages, beginning in the sanctuary at 5:30 p.m. Bring your extended family and friends.

On Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, both Sundays, we'll have just one family-friendly, informal (children in pajamas welcome) service at 10 a.m. On Christmas Day, we'll have a Birthday Party for Jesus in the Gathering Place right after worship.

Hats, mittens, and socks will be collected on the "Hat and Mitten Tree" in the Gathering Place as you enter the sanctuary until Dec. 27. They will go to the Fayetteville Public Schools Outback for needy children and their families.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, invites you to Christmas morning services, "Lessons & Carols," at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold, whowill lead services both in-person and livestreamed. Online worship services are available on You Tube and through the church's web site at www.fpcspringdale.org.

Christmas Eve services will begin at 5:30 p.m. today.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available. Call the church office if you would like a ride.

If you are experiencing a difficult time -- emotionally, spiritually, or relationally -- you don't have to suffer alone. Our Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

Children's Church and Sunday School classes have been canceled for the Christmas season. They will resume on Jan. 8. The Adult Chancel Choir will not rehearse on Dec. 28, but will resume on Jan. 4. Crandell Ringers handbell choir will take a break until February.

Samaritan Fridays are each Friday from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. in the church Narthex. This is an outreach program sponsored by the church which provides help for those in need in our community.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Hispanic GED Classes, underwritten by Crowder College, have been canceled until Jan. 3.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

