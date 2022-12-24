Cold lifts prices for commodities

Agricultural commodity prices, including wheat, corn and sugar, rose Friday as crops were hit by unfavorable weather.

Record-low temperatures in the U.S. are also endangering livestock and rail lines in the latest blow to American food supplies. Frigid weather on the Plains raised the threat of so-called winter kill for wheat crops already stressed by prolonged drought.

"From a climatic point of view, the drop of temperatures in the U.S. over the weekend will be closely watched with the risk of frost damage to winter crops," according to Agritel analysts.

The Bloomberg Agriculture Spot Index posted a third weekly gain Friday, with most markets extending gains.

Sugar climbed for the sixth day to the highest level in more than five years as supply concerns linger in top exporting nations, while demand stays strong. Arabica, cocoa and cotton also rose in New York.