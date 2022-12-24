Parole board to meet

The Arkansas Parole Board will hold its regular monthly board meetings at 9 a.m. Jan. 12 and Jan. 26 in the Richard Lee Richardson Auditorium of the board building at North Little Rock.

The board will meet to receive victim input at 9 a.m. Jan. 4 and Jan. 18. Victim input meetings are closed to the public, according to a news release.

The full calendar of hearings and meetings slated for and by the parole board can be found on the website under Meeting Information and Hearings & Board Schedule.

DRA grant workshop set

Delta Regional Authority released a RFP (request for proposals) on Dec. 15 to solicit applications for grants under the 2023 Delta Workforce Grant Program. DRA is making available $6 million for DWP project grants, with awards ranging between $50,000-$450,000.

DRA is offering a pre-award technical assistance workshop to those interested in learning more about the DWP funding opportunity, according to a news release.

The session will be held at Doubletree Memphis Downtown from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 2. Details: https://www.dra.gov/workforce.