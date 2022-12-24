Conflicts, confusion emerge in riot report

WASHINGTON -- Among the takeaways from the report released late Thursday by the Jan. 6 House committee investigating the Capitol riot were possible insights into the slow military response and remarks by aides indicating former President Donald Trump approved of the violence.

Miscommunication and friction among senior Pentagon officials and leaders of the D.C. National Guard during the assault contributed to the hourslong lag time in Guards troops responding, according to the findings of the House Jan. 6 committee's investigation.

The investigators note that Trump's desire to use the military in provocative and potentially illegal ways during the summer 2020 protests after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis had prompted senior Pentagon officials to take unusual precautions to make sure the National Guard was not used for an "improper purpose" as Congress certified Joe Biden's presidential election win over Trump. Taking such steps, the report said, was prudent and legal.

But the committee nonetheless found fault with what occurred on the day of the attack on Congress.

"What that entailed in the unprecedented circumstances of the January 6th attack on the Capitol is, however, harder to accept: a 3 hour and 19 minute lag-time in making a relatively small, but riot-trained and highly capable military unit available to conduct one of its statutory support missions," the report states.

TOTALLY SELF-INFLICTED

The report also has new testimony from Trump aides including Hope Hicks, who voiced disgust at the president's behavior and the mob riot they were witnessing. "We all look like domestic terrorists now," she wrote in a text.

Trump's speechwriter Robert Gabriel Jr. sent a text message at 2:49 p.m. as the riot was escalating: "Potus im sure is loving this."

Hicks texted a colleague that evening after learning of Trump's denigrating comments about his own vice president, Mike Pence: "Attacking the VP? Wtf is wrong with him."

As the riot was underway, Hicks texted Eric Herschmann, a Trump lawyer: "So predictable and so sad."

"I know," he replied. "Tragic."

"I'm so upset," she continued. "Everything we worked for wiped away."

"I agree," he wrote. "Totally self-inflicted."

The panel set out to compile a record for history, as its account provides a narrative of Trump's monthslong effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and spells out 11 recommendations for Congress and others to consider to bolster the nation's institutions against any future attempts to undermine a vote.

This week, the committee made a criminal referral of a former U.S. president for prosecution.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., in the foreword, said "what if" questions remain.

"The President of the United States inciting a mob to march on the Capitol and impede the work of Congress is not a scenario our intelligence and law enforcement communities envisioned for this country," he said. "Prior to January 6th, it was unimaginable."

EIGHT CHAPTERS

From Trump's November 2020 election night claims of a stolen election to the Jan. 6, 2021, siege, the report spells out the start and finish of the mob attack that played out for the world to see.

It details how Trump and his allies engaged in a "multi-part" scheme to overturn Biden's presidential election victory -- first through court challenges, then, when those failed, by compiling slates of electors to challenge the vote.

Another of the committee's criminal referrals homes in on the effort to appoint alternate Trump electors in key states. And a key question has been: What was the intent behind their appointment?

The Trump campaign pitched these electors as just a contingency -- i.e., they needed to be in place by the Dec. 14 deadline, just in case a given state changed course and declared Trump the winner of their electoral votes. But there has been evidence that some of the architects of the plot planned to deploy the electors regardless, in a much more desperate and forceful ploy to overturn legitimate election results.

[FINAL REPORT: Read the House panel's conclusions » arkansasonline.com/jan6finalreport/]

Georgia electors facing legal scrutiny say they had no idea there would be an attempt to misuse them. But emails revealed this summer by The New York Times showed some participants suggesting the fake electors could tempt Pence to choose them instead of the legitimate electors when he presided over the count on Jan. 6.

Some of the fake electors were apparently concerned about the strategy, or even saw something unsavory ahead. Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt texted his party's executive director in late November and said, "I hope they are not planning on asking us to do anything like try and say we are only the proper electors."

BEHIND THE SCENES

The report also details Trump's inaction as his loyalists were violently storming the building.

One Secret Service employee testified to the committee that Trump's determination to go to the Capitol put agents on high alert.

"[We] all knew ... that this was going to move to something else if he physically walked to the Capitol," a unidentified employee said. "I don't know if you want to use the word 'insurrection,' 'coup,' whatever. We all knew that this would move from a normal democratic ... public event into something else."

Once the president arrived back at the White House after delivering a speech to his supporters, he asked an employee if they had seen his remarks on television.

"Sir, they cut it off because they're rioting down at the Capitol," the staffer said, according to the report.

Trump asked what that meant, and was given the same answer. "Oh really?" Trump then asked. "All right, let's go see."

Shortly after 2:44 p.m., Trump was made aware the riot had turned deadly.

A Capitol Police officer had shot a rioter named Ashli Babbitt, and a handwritten note presented to the president -- dashed off onto a White House pocket card and preserved by the National Archives -- read: "1x civilian gunshot wound to chest @ door of House chaber." A White House employee saw the note on the dining table in front of Trump, according to the committee's report.

Still, Trump waited hours to call for his supporters to go home.

RECORD FOR HISTORY

The Jan. 6 committee was created after Congress rebuked an effort to form an independent 9/11-style commission to investigate the Capitol attack. Republicans blocked the idea.

Instead, Speaker Nancy Pelosi led the House to form the committee. In her foreword to the report, she said it "must be a clarion call to all Americans: to vigilantly guard our Democracy."

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri, Mary Clare Jalonick, Eric Tucker and Nomaan Merchant of The Associated Press; by Luke Broadwater of The New York Times; and by Dan Lamothe and Aaron Blake of The Washington Post.

Pages from the final report released by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, is photographed Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)



This image released in the final report by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, shows a graphic that illustrates the difference between real and fake Presidential Elector Ballots from Arizona. (House Select Committee via AP)



In this image released in the final report by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, President Donald Trump reviews his speech with Stephen Miller in the Oval Office of the White House on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021. (House Select Committee via AP)



In this image released in the final report by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, Vice President Mike Pence talks on the phone from a secured loading dock at the U.S. Capitol as he looks at another phone with a recording of video statement President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. (House Select Committee via AP)

