For needy, not greedy

I remember a joyous Christmas morning, I awoke to find a little brown paper bag at the foot of my bed containing an apple, an orange, some nuts and candy. I was told it was from Santa Claus. I knew it was from my parents, but I played along for years because I knew it made them happy. It made me happy, too.

We were sharecroppers, poor but proud. If somebody had delivered a meal to our door, we would have sicced the dogs on them. We provided our own special Christmas meal like we did all our meals. God blessed us with the ability to provide for ourselves. If we didn't earn it, we didn't want it.

I respect the noble poor and the deserving rich. I have as much contempt for the greedy profligate poor as I have for the nasty, trashy Hollywood rich. Those who make billions from slave labor are literally beneath contempt.

I know a Christian lady who has the Christmas spirit year-round. She's in her mid-70s, a great-grandmother, comfortably retired. She cleans for the elderly poor at no charge. She works three days each week "for the exercise."

Be discreet in your giving. Help the needy, not the greedy.

For Christmas, I wish all little children could be blessed with parents who love each other and love them just the right amount less. I was never needy.

WAYNE B. WYATT

Sherwood