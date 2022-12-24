Glamour missing from Dallas-Philly





ARLINGTON, Texas -- First, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys lost to Jacksonville. Then, Philadelphia quarterbacking counterpart Jalen Hurts was all but ruled out with a sprained throwing shoulder.

The pizazz is just about gone for tonight's clash between NFC East rivals that could have been a last-ditch bid by Dallas to take the NFC's top seed from the NFL-leading Eagles (13-1).

Instead, Dallas would be a long shot to catch Philadelphia even with a victory today. The Cowboys backed into a playoff spot last weekend hours after their 40-34 overtime loss to the Jaguars.

"For me, the loss definitely dampers it," quarterback Dak Prescott said of making the playoffs. "Now it's about building that momentum to feel confident about where we are at the end of the 17 games."

One loss by defending NFC East champion Dallas (10-4) or a Philadelphia victory in the final three games clinches the division title for the Eagles, who won the first meeting in October.

Philadelphia has a two-game lead over Minnesota for home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. None of the above matters to Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni.

"You have to do what you have to do to win this game, and that's always our sole focus," he said. "You'll never get that out of me where I'm saying, 'Hey, let's think about it in three weeks.' "

Hurts injured his right shoulder in last week's 25-20 victory over Chicago, but stayed in the game.

The MVP candidate was ruled out Thursday, clearing the way for Gardner Minshew's first start since a meaningless regular-season finale against the Cowboys last season.

Both teams were all but set with their playoff seedings going in that meeting last January, and the same is essentially true this time.

Still, the Cowboys could use a boost to their psyche after blowing a 17-point lead in the second half at Jacksonville. The New York Giants beat Washington last Sunday night to hand Dallas a playoff berth.

"If anything, it's about making a statement to ourselves," Prescott said. "This is about ... proving it to ourselves in all three phases that we're a hell of a team and we can go get it done against one of the best teams in the league, whether they're in our division or not."

Prescott has the most interceptions in the NFL (10) since returning from a broken thumb in Week 7 after missing five games.

The first of his two picks against Jacksonville helped spark the Jaguars' rally and was a poor decision by the 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year, who protected the ball well in that debut season.

The second, which turned into Rayshawn Jenkins' game-winning return in overtime, bounced out of the arms of receiver Noah Brown. Prescott remains adamant about not second-guessing himself.

"Not to brag, but I'm pretty mentally tough," Prescott said. "I'm sure not hesitant or scared to say I'm struggling a little bit. So when something like that is happening, it's about knowing who you are."

The Eagles should get a boost with the expected return of tight end Dallas Goedert, and Minshew will be glad to see him.

When Minshew started in place of an injured Hurts last season in a win against the New York Jets, Goedert had 105 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Goedert was activated off the injured list this week after missing five games with a shoulder injury. He was hurt in Philadelphia's only loss of the season, in November against Washington.

Without Goedert, Hurts and the Eagles became fully reliant on wideouts A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Now, the passing game will go through all three top targets again.

"No matter who plays quarterback for us, Dallas Goedert is a weapon for this football team," Sirianni said.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts runs for a two-point conversion during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Sirianni responds to a question during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown, left, catches a pass against Chicago Bears' Jaylon Johnson during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)







Linebacker Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys hit the field today for an NFC East game against the Philadelphia Eagles, who will be without injured quarterback Jalen Hurts. (AP/Brandon Wade)





