



Happy birthday (Dec. 24): You give yourself over to life with amazing focus and enormous wells of love. This is what makes miracles possible. You'll lose an anchor that's been weighing you down. Your open, sharing attitude pulls a beautiful someone into your life. More highlights: an excursion, a glow-up and a domestic makeover.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Sometimes it's appropriate to flip on the autopilot and let the plane fly by itself, but not now. Everyone needs a personal touch, and it can't be accomplished by robots or systems, only by human connection.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don't continue blaming yourself for something that happened long ago. It may be difficult to interrupt the pattern. It will be easier just to decide on the new one and practice it until it becomes ingrained. Fake it till you make it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're not wrong to feel how you do, but some emotions burden the psyche. For instance, envy makes it difficult for you to relate smoothly and fear slows you down. Identify how your feelings affect interactions.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You will contemplate a departure. Perhaps this has to do with an institution, belief system or school of thought you can no longer subscribe to. The exit is more graceful when you focus on what you're going to next.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Wanting a particular outcome too badly makes you unwilling to back away from things even when you sense that the timing is off. Help yourself become more objective by doing what it takes to return to a state of neutrality.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Peace and power are clashing concepts, but you'll have a little of each today. Peace happens inside you and power happens outside you. External changes have consequences, some of which will be beyond your control.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll act as a field reporter, gathering real-life experience and detailing what you've learned to someone who needs the information but isn't in a position to get it firsthand.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Maybe you don't feel completely in control of every aspect of your current life, but you still have the power to choose from many available options. If it doesn't turn out right, you'll make a different choice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): With 100 billion high-speed neural processors in our brains to assist the countless functions it takes to human, we can still only tend to one thing at a time. Eliminate distractions so you can stay on track.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): As the Earth's strong magnetic field is crucial to maintaining a life-sustaining atmosphere, so your personal magnetism is crucial to maintaining your atmosphere. Being attractive to yourself optimizes your experience.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Much of the time, getting ready for the special event is the best part of the whole thing, so have fun with all of your preparations. Do what makes you feel fabulous and then revel in your fabulousness.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your subtle wishes and preferences are clear to the people who are tuned into you. As for the rest, you'll find a fun way to broadcast what you want. Tonight, you'll work with loved ones to complete a mission.

CAPRICORN MOON HOLIDAY BUSTLE

Unlike the famous “Night Before Christmas” poem in which no creature was stirring rodent or otherwise, this promises to be a raucous occasion. Stirring happens all day and into the night. The industrious Capricorn moon features team missions, group endeavors and family traditions executed to perfection. “Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.”

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The Ryan Seacrest foundation builds broadcast media centers in pediatric hospitals so patients can explore the creative realms of media as a distraction from their illness and a tool of healing during their stay. Ryan Seacrest, like many Capricorns, followed his life ambitions from an early age, hosting the morning announcements of his high school and interning at a radio station as a teen.



