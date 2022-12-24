• Dawn Jones, spokesperson for Stillwater, Okla., said city airport officials have asked the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate after they say a very heavy plane carrying the U.S. Air Force Academy women's basketball team landed without authorization and damaged the runway.

• Ryan Martinez, an Oklahoma lawmaker, was charged with being in control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol after being arrested at the Patriarch bar in Edmond, and a conviction would cost him his House seat.

• Thomas Keon, chancellor of Purdue University Northwest, was reprimanded by the trustees over his mocking of Asian languages during a commencement, while the faculty senate has demanded he resign despite his apology.

• Ronald Andruchuk of Rhode Island awaits sentencing after being found with more than 200 guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and a flamethrower despite being a prohibited person because of alleged illegal drug use.

• Camilia McMillie of Birmingham, Ala., was arrested at Miami International Airport on charges of throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines agent, with police reporting she started screaming for someone to find her kids when they went to the restroom without telling her.

• Jemar Mason of Grand Rapids, Mich., was sentenced to seven years in prison for his role in obtaining $1.4 million in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loans, with a prosecutor saying he saw the pandemic "as an opportunity to get rich quick."

• Michael Capps, a former Kansas legislator, was convicted of 12 felonies for lying on applications for covid-19 relief by seeking money to pay nonexistent employees at two businesses and a sports foundation.

• Michael Harrison, police commissioner in Baltimore, called it "absolutely a top priority" to halt a crime wave in which a ride-share driver's car and phone are stolen and the carjacker then poses as a driver and robs passengers through mobile payment apps or by taking them to ATMs to get cash.

• Damian Williams, a U.S. attorney in New York, said Russian hackers infiltrated the taxi dispatch system and "took the Port Authority for a ride" after two U.S. citizens were arrested in a plot to move some cabs to the front of the line at John F. Kennedy International Airport in exchange for $10 payments.