Not an 'esteemed' vet

In his recent letter to the editor, Samuel A. Perroni is upset about the prisoner swap between basketball player Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout. He laments the fact we left behind Paul Whelan, who Mr. Perroni refers to as an "esteemed veteran."

This so-called esteemed veteran was court-martialed in 2008 on multiple counts including dereliction of duty, making false official statements, illegally using another person's Social Security number, and at least 10 instances of writing hot checks. These actions resulted in Whelan receiving a bad conduct discharge from the Marine Corps Reserve.

Like Mr. Perroni, I think the Griner for Bout swap was not a wise decision, but to call Paul Whelan an esteemed veteran is a slap in the face to all veterans of the United States military.

PATRICK CAMPBELL

North Little Rock

Protecting the border

Among the items in the just-passed $1.7 trillion congressional spending bill is another $45 billion (added to the $50 billion of our tax dollars already spent) to aid Ukraine in defending its border against invasion.

I would have suggested adding a provision to allocate and actually spend an equal $95 billion to protect our own border from invasion.

PHIL WARNER

Garfield

On climate solutions

Thank you for keeping Arkansans up-to-date on storm threats in your piece, "Forecasters predict storms, chance for severe weather in Arkansas" by Remington Miller, published Dec. 13.

Stormy weather is part of life. But a warming climate delivers weather systems carrying more moisture and intensity more often. These storms are dangerous, disruptive, and expensive.

A November report published by the climate adaptation group, Rebuild Design, reveals that 90 percent of all U.S. counties have experienced a weather-related disaster in the last decade, resulting in more than $740 billion in damages. We've certainly seen this in Arkansas; floods and drought again in 2022 have impacted our agriculture, city infrastructure, and homes. These climate-intensified events have come with a hefty price tag.

To keep Arkansans safe and to safeguard national and personal finances, the next Congress will need to act. I hope our Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton, and our Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman will work with their colleagues--Democrat, independent and Republican--to pass bipartisan legislation to hasten the development and deployment of clean energy technologies and nature-based climate solutions.

JAN SCHAPER

Russellville

The lights on the trees

Just a thank you to the family that lives on North Street, between College and Mission, in Fayetteville for its beautiful lighted live Christmas trees. Every year we look forward to seeing the huge cedars lit up for Christmas.

Thank you!

GARLAND and LINDA THOMAS

Fayetteville