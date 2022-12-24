Limmer enjoying move to center for Razorbacks





FAYETTEVILLE -- Next-level versatility is Coach Sam Pittman's logic for the offensive line move facing the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Liberty Bowl on Wednesday.

Beaux Limmer, the Razorbacks' second-highest graded offensive lineman for 2022 by Pro Football Focus, is down with the plan that involves him moving from right guard to center.

Limmer, a 6-5, 302-pound redshirt junior from Tyler, Texas, has taken over at center for bowl practices as All-SEC senior Ricky Stromberg prepares for the NFL Draft and his appearance in the East-West Shrine game.

"I've enjoyed it actually," said Limmer, one of the strongest University of Arkansas football players in recent years. "I've been playing backup center all year behind Rick.

"I enjoy playing guard, but kind of being the head guy in control and making calls, I kind of find that enjoyable. I've been enjoying it so far."

Stromberg was the highest-graded Arkansas offensive lineman by Pro Football Focus with a grade of 82.5, the fourth-highest among all Power 5 centers, and just a notch ahead of Limmer, whose grade of 80.3 was seventh among Power 5 guards.

"I love playing next to Rick," Limmer said. "He knew the offense really well. Me and him had a lot of chemistry. But I'm excited to take this challenge and maybe next year taking that role on full time."

Pittman, a noted offensive line guru, talked with position coach Cody Kennedy about the move for Limmer.

"We were talking to Beaux about coming back and all those type things," Pittman said. "I think he needs [another] year, you know. They keep about eight [offensive linemen] in the NFL, and if you can't play center and guard your value is going to go down. If you can, it's going to go up.

"Beaux's done a really nice job."

The resulting shuffle has put 6-5, 325-pound Ty'Kieast Crawford, a Carthage, Texas, native and transfer from North Carolina-Charlotte at right guard.

Limmer said the offensive line has had to carry on without Stromberg, a 44-game starter the last four years, and one of eight Razorback starters who are not involved in bowl practices.

"As harsh as it might seem when I say it, it is next man up mentality," Limmer said. "As much as we do miss Ricky, everybody is still super excited to go to this bowl game."

Limmer will be joined up front by Luke Jones and Brady Latham, both 12-game starters this season, on the left side, and sixth-year right tackle Dalton Wagner, a 39-game starter since his first opening assignment in 2018.

"We've got a lot of experience with Luke, Wags, me and Brady," Limmer said. "We're all going to be there. Those guys are going to help me make calls and everything as well. We're excited."

Wagner, a 6-9, 331-pounder, had to weigh a lot of factors in deciding to play in the bowl game. He's had back issues and other injuries the last three years that have cost him nine starts. Additionally, he's also invited to the East-West Shrine game with the aim of making an NFL roster or possibly moving into a career in professional wrestling in his future.

Wagner said deciding to play in the game was a difficult decision.

"There's a really good part of me that was like, 'Playing in a pretty good East-West game, need to get ready for the draft, combine, all that stuff,'" Wagner said. "Then there's that other part of me which spoke a lot louder of, 'Man, I'd really like to play one more. I'd really like to go out the right way. Finish my season up as a captain the right way, finish my season up as a teammate, as a friend and as just as a player to be able to go out there one last time wear the Hog uniform.'

"Because I felt like I would have regretted it a lot more if I had opted out versus if I did not opt out. And that's nothing against guys that did opt out. I wish them all the best and everything, but I just felt personally and I wouldn't sleep better at night if I had opted out."

Projecting toward the 2023 season, Wagner said Limmer and Latham could be joined by some up-and-comers at tackle.

"I think the biggest one right now that's standing out to me is Devon Manuel," Wagner said last weekend. "I haven't seen him move this well since he's been here really. He's confident, he's placing his hands the right way. Some mistakes here and there, but that comes with the territory of playing on the O-line. Second after that, I'd say [Andrew] Chamblee is really stepping up too.

"Chamblee, I think, feels a lot more natural at left tackle than he does at right tackle. He's doing such a good job for a young kid. He's doing a really tremendous job of learning quickly, adapting quickly. As the spring goes on, he's going to gain more and more confidence."

However, Wagner projects a big surge from Crawford next season as well.

"Obviously, Ty'Kieast too," he said. "I think Ty'Kieast is going to fill that right tackle spot next year really, really well."





Beaux Limmer







Beaux Limmer (55), who has been Arkansas’ starting right guard but is moving to center for Wednesday’s Liberty Bowl, is the Razorbacks’ second-highest graded offensive lineman this season by Pro Football Focus. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)





