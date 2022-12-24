Louisiana granted $25M for 2 ferries

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana is the recipient of a $25 million federal grant to design and construct two ferry boats, in the hopes of improving the state’s ferry systems.

One of the new boats will provide access across the Mississippi River in Plaque-mines Parish while the other will travel across the Calcasieu Ship Channel in Cameron Parish, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office.

“Our ferries are an integral part of our rural network, and they provide essential services to the communities they reside in and businesses that rely on their dependable service,” said Shawn Wilson, secretary of the state Department of Transportation and Development.

The two new ferries are expected to improve traffic flow in the two southern parishes, Wilson said.