



• Adnan Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast "Serial," has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for its Prisons and Justice Initiative, which advocates for people in the criminal legal system, the school said this week. Syed will support the "Making an Exoneree" class, in which students reinvestigate decades-old wrongful convictions, create short documentaries and work to help bring innocent people home from prison, the university said. The "team and programming has so much to gain from Adnan's experience, insight and commitment to serving incarcerated people and returning citizens," the organization said. Syed was one of 25 incarcerated students in Georgetown's inaugural liberal arts program at the Patuxent Institute in Jessup, Md., during the year leading up to his release. "To go from prison to being a Georgetown student and then to actually be on campus on a pathway to work ... it's a full-circle moment," Syed said. The initiative "changed my life. It changed my family's life. Hopefully I can have the same kind of impact on others." Syed, 41, hopes to continue his Georgetown education and eventually go to law school. After spending 23 years in prison, he walked out of a Baltimore courthouse in September after a judge at the behest of prosecutors overturned his conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee, Syed's former girlfriend. Syed always maintained his innocence. His case captured the attention of millions in 2014 when the debut season of "Serial" focused on Lee's killing and raised doubts about some of the evidence. The program shattered podcast-streaming and downloading records.

• Alexei Ratmansky, one of the most acclaimed choreographers in the world, is stepping down from his perch at American Ballet Theatre, the company announced this week. Ratmansky, who has held the title of artist in residence for 13 years, will leave at the end of his contract in June. The company hailed his many contributions. The 54-year old choreographer is known to global audiences -- he has created works for countless companies and is the former artistic director of the Bolshoi ballet -- for his prolific talent and deeply varied repertoire. That includes putting a fresh spin on old classics such as "The Sleeping Beauty" and "The Nutcracker" and creating new works like the whimsical "Whipped Cream" and "Songs of Bukovina," set to Ukrainian folk songs. Born in St. Petersburg, Russia, to a Russian mother and Ukrainian father, Ratmansky grew up in Kyiv and his parents still live there. He was choreographing in Moscow when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began and left the country immediately. In September, he presented "Wartime Elegy" in Seattle, dedicated to the people of Ukraine. On opening night, he unfurled a Ukrainian flag during curtain calls and held it aloft.





This photo provided by American Ballet Theatre shows Kevin McKenzie and Alexei Ratmansky in rehearsal for Of Love and Rage at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in 2020, in Costa Mesa, Calif. Ratmansky, one of the most acclaimed choreographers in the world, is stepping down from his perch at American Ballet Theatre, the company announced on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Gene Schiavone/American Ballet Theatre via AP)





