NFL Capsules

Bengals at Patriots

Noon (CBS)

LINE Bengals by 3 1/2

SERIES Patriots lead 17-9; Patriots won at Bengals 34-13 on Dec. 15, 2019

LAST WEEK Bengals won at Buccaneers 34-23; Patriots lost at Raiders 30-24

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(26) 100.0RUSH112.0 (19)

(6) 262.1PASS207.5 (23)

(10) 362.1YARDS319.5 (25)

(T5) 26.4POINTS21.4 (17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALSVS.PATRIOTS (RK)

(8) 109.6RUSH110.3 (9)

(20) 226.1PASS202.0 (9)

(16) 335.7YARDS312.3 (6)

(T10) 20.6POINTS19.2 (T7)

WHAT TO WATCH Cincinnati's Joe Burrow needs 115 passing yards to join Carson Palmer (2006-07) as the only Bengals quarterbacks in team history with 4,000-plus passing yards in consecutive seasons.

Seahawks at Chiefs

Noon (Fox)

LINE Chiefs by 10

SERIES Chiefs lead 33-19; Seahawks beat Chiefs 38-31 on Dec. 23, 2018

LAST WEEK Seahawks lost to 49ers 21-13; Chiefs won at Texans 30-24 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.CHIEFS (RK)

(22) 108.1RUSH119.9 (16)

(9) 241.5PASS309.5 (1)

(14) 349.6YARDS429.4 (1)

(7) 25.4POINTS29.6 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.CHIEFS (RK)

(31) 161.1RUSH105.3 (5)

(17) 217.7PASS227.6 (22)

(29) 378.9YARDS332.9 (14)

(29) 25.4POINTS23.0 (19)

WHAT TO WATCH The Seahawks will be without veteran WR Tyler Lockett, who had surgery this week to repair a broken bone in his left hand. Lockett is Seattle's leading receiver with 964 yards and 8 TDs.

Falcons at Ravens

Noon

LINE Ravens by 7 1/2

SERIES Ravens lead 4-2; Ravens won at Falcons 26-16 on Dec. 2, 2018

LAST WEEK Falcons lost at Saints 21-18; Ravens lost at Browns 13-3

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(3) 164.1RUSH164.7 (2)

(31) 150.9PASS180.6 (27)

(28) 315.0YARDS345.4 (16)

(15) 21.9POINTS21.7 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONSVS.RAVENS (RK)

(21) 129.9RUSH85.6 (3)

(28) 248.4PASS241.4 (25)

(28) 378.3YARDS327.0 (10)

(22) 23.8POINTS18.8 (T4)

WHAT TO WATCH The Ravens will be without QB Lamar Jackson (knee) for a second consecutive game. Backup Tyler Huntley gets his second straight start, one week after being limited to 138 yards and no touchdown at Cleveland.

Bills at Bears

Noon

LINE Bills by 8 1/2

SERIES Bears lead 8-5; Bears won at Bills 41-9 on Nov. 4, 2018

LAST WEEK Bills beat Dolphins 32-29; Bears lost to Eagles 25-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BILLSVS.BEARS (RK)

(8) 134.9RUSH186.9 (1)

(5) 265.7PASS137.1 (32)

(2) 400.6YARDS323.9 (23)

(4) 27.5POINTS20.7 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BILLSVS.BEARS (RK)

(6) 106.1RUSH143.9 (27)

(18) 219.3PASS211.7 (15)

(9) 325.4YARDS355.6 (22)

(2) 17.9POINTS25.6 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH Buffalo currently holds the AFC's No. 1 seed. The Bills have not had home field advantage in the AFC playoffs since the 1993 season, which marks the last time played in the Super Bowl.

Lions at Panthers

Noon

LINE Lions by 2 1/2

SERIES Panthers lead 7-3; Panthers beat Lions 20-0 on Nov. 22, 2020

LAST WEEK Lions won at Jets 20-17; Panthers lost to Steelers 24-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(14) 126.1RUSH117.5 (17)

(8) 249.1PASS170.6 (30)

(4) 375.1YARDS288.1 (30)

(T5) 26.4POINTS19.7 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.PANTHERS (RK)

(26) 133.4RUSH130.7 (22)

(30) 265.1PASS211.4 (T13)

(31) 398.5YARDS342.1 (17)

(31) 26.0POINTS22.4 (T15)

WHAT TO WATCH Lions QB Jared Goff aims for his fifth game in a row with at least one TD pass and no interceptions. Goff passed for 252 yards and a TD in Detroit's win against the New York Jets last week.

Texans at Titans

Noon

LINE Titans by 3 1/2

SERIES Titans lead 23-18; Titans won at Texans 17-10 on Oct. 30

LAST WEEK Texans lost to Chiefs 30-24 in OT; Titans lost at Chargers 17-14

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.TITANS (RK)

(29) 90.2RUSH121.6 (15)

(26) 188.2PASS174.4 (29)

(31) 278.4YARDS296.0 (29)

(30) 16.8POINTS18.2 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.TITANS (RK)

(32) 167.5RUSH80.8 (2)

(19) 221.4PASS284.2 (32)

(30) 388.9YARDS365.0 (25)

(T26) 24.6POINTS20.9 (12)

WHAT TO WATCH The Titans have lost four consecutive games since a Week 11 win at Green Bay. They'll have to try to rebound from their skid without QB Ryan Tannehill, who is out for the season with a right ankle injury.

Giants at Vikings

Noon

LINE Vikings by 3 1/2

SERIES Vikings lead 16-10; Vikings beat Giants 28-10 on Oct. 6, 2019

LAST WEEK Giants won at Commanders 20-12; Vikings beat Colts 39-36 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) GIANTSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(6) 146.2RUSH95.4 (28)

(28) 179.0PASS259.2 (7)

(22) 325.2YARDS354.6 (13)

(T20) 20.5POINTS25.1 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) GIANTSVS.VIKINGS (RK)

(30) 150.4RUSH120.4 (18)

(16) 216.9PASS278.8 (31)

(26) 367.3YARDS399.2 (32)

(14) 22.3POINTS24.9 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH The Vikings overcame a 33-0 halftime deficit against the Colts to pull off the largest comeback in NFL history, topping the Bills' 32-point deficit against the Houston Oilers in the 1992 AFC wild-card round.

Saints at Browns

Noon

LINE Browns by 2 1/2

SERIES Browns lead 13-5; Saints beat Browns 21-18 on Sept. 16, 2018

LAST WEEK Saints beat Falcons 21-18; Browns beat Ravens 13-3

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.BROWNS (RK)

(21) 111.3RUSH149.0 (5)

(12) 232.5PASS213.6 (20)

(17) 343.8YARDS362.6 (8)

(22) 20.4POINTS22.4 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.BROWNS (RK)

(23) 132.6RUSH133.1 (T24)

(7) 195.1PASS209.4 (12)

(11) 327.6YARDS342.4 (18)

(17) 22.5POINTS23.3 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH Browns QB Deshaun Watson completed 18 of 28 passes for 161 yards with a TD in a win over the Ravens last week. Watson is 2-1 as the Browns' starter since Dec. 4 when he returned from an 11-game suspension.

Commanders at 49ers

3:05 p.m.

LINE 49ers by 7

SERIES 49ers lead 18-11-1; Washington won at 49ers 23-15 on Dec. 13, 2020

LAST WEEK Commanders lost to Giants 20-12; 49ers won at Seahawks 21-13

ON OFFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.49ERS (RK)

(11) 126.9RUSH133.4 (9)

(21) 208.6PASS229.4 (14)

(20) 335.5YARDS362.9 (7)

(25) 18.9POINTS24.1 (T10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.49ERS (RK)

(12) 111.6RUSH74.7 (1)

(8) 197.2PASS211.4 (T13)

(4) 308.9YARDS286.1 (1)

(9) 19.7POINTS15.0 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw (Fayetteville, Arkansas Razorbacks) is enjoying his best season as a pro. Greenlaw has a career-high 111 tackles this season as he's helped the 49ers become the league's top scoring defense.

Raiders at Steelers

7:15 p.m. (NFL Network)

LINE Steelers by 2 1/2

SERIES Raiders lead 14-10; Raiders won at Steelers 26-17 on Sept. 19, 2021

LAST WEEK Raiders beat Patriots 30-24; Steelers won at Panthers 24-16

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(13) 126.2RUSH116.1 (18)

(13) 231.9PASS201.8 (24)

(11) 358.1YARDS317.9 (26)

(T10) 24.1POINTS17.9 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(15) 117.4RUSH109.0 (7)

(26) 244.3PASS238.8 (24)

(24) 361.6YARDS347.8 (19)

(T23) 24.1POINTS22.1 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH Raiders DE Chandler Jones has at least one sack in the past 3 games and a fumble recovery in 3 of the last 4 games. Jones returned a fumble 48 yards for the game-winning TD last week against the Patriots.

Packers at Dolphins

Noon (Fox)

LINE Dolphins by 3 1/2

SERIES Dolphins lead 10-5; Packers beat Dolphins 31-12 on Nov. 11, 2018

LAST WEEK Packers beat Rams 24-12; Dolphins lost at Bills 32-29

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(12) 126.3RUSH96.9 (27)

(16) 219.3PASS273.6 (3)

(15) 345.6YARDS370.4 (5)

(T20) 20.5POINTS24.6 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(29) 148.9RUSH111.3 (10)

(2) 185.1PASS246.3 (27)

(15) 334.0YARDS357.6 (23)

(T15) 22.4POINTS24.6 (T26)

WHAT TO WATCH The Packers, who had a five-game losing streak earlier this season, are still in the NFC playoff race thanks to a two-game winning streak. They'll need a win in South Florida to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Broncos at Rams

3:30 p.m. (CBS)

LINE Broncos by 2 1/2

SERIES Rams lead 9-5; Rams won at Broncos 23-20 on Oct. 14, 2018

LAST WEEK Broncos beat Cardinals 24-15; Rams lost at Packers 24-12

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.RAMS (RK)

(23) 107.8RUSH85.1 (30)

(22) 208.4PASS188.9 (25)

(27) 316.1YARDS273.9 (32)

(32) 15.6POINTS16.4 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.RAMS (RK)

(14) 114.5RUSH104.5 (4)

(T5) 194.5PASS227.1 (21)

(5) 309.0YARDS331.6 (13)

(3) 18.1POINTS22.9 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Russell Wilson returns to the Broncos' lineup after missing last week's game against the Cardinals because of a concussion. Without Wilson, Denver snapped a five-game losing streak.

Bucs at Cardinals

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Buccaneers by 7 1/2

SERIES Cardinals lead 11-10; Buccaneers beat Cardinals 30-27 on Nov. 10, 2019

LAST WEEK Buccaneers lost to Bengals 34-23; Cardinals lost at Broncos 24-15

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.CARDS (RK)

(32) 74.3RUSH111.8 (20)

(4) 268.4PASS215.4 (18)

(18) 342.7YARDS327.1 (21)

(28) 17.6POINTS20.9 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BUCSVS.CARDS (RK)

(17) 120.2RUSH114.3 (13)

(T5) 194.5PASS237.6 (23)

(7) 314.7YARDS351.9 (20)

(T10) 20.6POINTS26.6 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Trace McSorley, a former Penn State star, will make his first career start Sunday for the Cardinals. McSorley came on in relief of Colt McCoy last week after McCoy suffered a concussion.

Chargers at Colts

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Chargers by 4 1/2

SERIES Chargers lead 17-10; Chargers beat Colts 30-24 on Sept. 8, 2019

LAST WEEK Chargers beat Titans 17-14; Colts lost at Vikings 39-36 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.COLTS (RK)

(31) 83.7RUSH105.2 (25)

(2) 274.2PASS214.4 (19)

(12) 357.9YARDS319.6 (24)

(14) 22.3POINTS17.5 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.COLTS (RK)

(28) 145.6RUSH123.7 (20)

(11) 208.9PASS205.6 (10)

(21) 354.5YARDS329.3 (12)

(25) 24.3POINTS24.1 (T23)

WHAT TO WATCH Indianapolis has benched QB Matt Ryan for the second time this season. The Colts now turn to Nick Foles, who has not started a game since a Week 16 win at Seattle on Dec. 26, 2021 for the Bears.