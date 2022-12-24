Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Jets assistant suspended

New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for a minimum of one year for violating the league's gambling policy. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Friday confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy added the league would have no further comment until the appeal is resolved. The former NFL wide receiver did not coach in the Jets' 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. Austin's attorney and agent William P. Deni Jr. said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press that Austin did not gamble on football. Per the NFL's gambling policy for personnel, wagering on sports -- even if not NFL games -- is a violation. Austin caught 361 passes for 5,273 yards and 37 touchdowns during a 10-year NFL playing career. Signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth in 2006, Austin played his first eight seasons in Dallas.

Packers' OL signs extension

Green Bay's Elgton Jenkins has signed a contract extension that assures the Packers won't lose one of the NFL's most versatile offensive linemen to free agency. The Packers announced the deal Friday. Terms weren't disclosed, but a person familiar with the situation says Jenkins received a four-year extension with a base value of $68 million that could go up to $74 million. Jenkins, who turns 27 on Monday, has played his entire career with Green Bay. The Packers selected him out of Mississippi State in the second round of the 2019 draft. The 2020 Pro Bowl selection has started multiple games at every position on the line other than right guard.

Conklin gets 4-year deal

Right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension to stay with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. Conklin, who was in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he got in 2020 as a free agent, will sign the deal in the coming days. Conklin bounced back this season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in 2021. The 28-year-old pushed himself during rehab to get back and has started 12 games after sitting out the first two weeks. The 6-6, 310-pound Conklin has been a stabilizing force during his time with the Browns.

Titans' guard on IR

The Tennessee Titans placed their second starting offensive lineman on injured reserve in as many days Friday, with right guard Nate Davis joining center Ben Jones. The Titans (7-7) at least got linebacker Zach Cunningham back from injured reserve, keeping them at 19 players on IR. A starter, Cunningham had been on IR since Nov. 12 with an injured elbow. Cunningham has played in five games this season after being picked up off waivers a year ago from Houston. Now Cunningham will return in time to play against his old team today. He returned to practice on Dec. 14. Jones is on injured reserve with his second concussion in a month. The Titans signed offensive lineman Xavier Newman to the active roster off the practice squad on Friday.

HOCKEY

Ovechkin scores goal No. 801

Alex Ovechkin has tied Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list. Ovechkin scored his 801st goal during the first period of the Washington Capitals' game against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. He received a drop pass from Dylan Strome at the top of the right circle and slid a wrist shot between the pads of David Rittich with 1:28 left in the period. Ovechkin ended a four-game goal drought and matched Howe more than a week since becoming the third player to reach 800. His next goal will give him sole possession of second place and put Ovechkin 92 away from tying Wayne Gretzky's record of 894.

BASEBALL

D-backs, Jays make trade

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired one of the top prospects in baseball, adding catcher Gabriel Moreno and veteran outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in a Friday swap that sent slugger Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays. The 22-year-old Moreno made the majors last year with the Blue Jays, hitting .319 with a home run in 69 at-bats. The 29-year-old Gurriel is a five-year veteran who hit .291 with 5 home runs and 32 doubles last season. The Blue Jays get the versatile Varsho, who was arguably the best player on the Diamondbacks last season. The 26-year-old Varsho hit a career-high 27 home runs in 2022.

Conforto, Giants reach deal

Outfielder Michael Conforto has agreed to a $36 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a deal that includes an opt out after the first season, a person with direct knowledge of the pact said Friday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract is pending a successful physical. Conforto missed all of last season following right shoulder surgery.