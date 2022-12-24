OPINION | NATE ALLEN: December signing day decidedly bad for colleges, athletes

FAYETTEVILLE - The best written about Arkansas' football recruiting class signed Wednesday would be if it became the last massively December class the Razorbacks ever signed.

That scenario isn't restricted to Arkansas. It applies to every Division 1 school.

All presently operate under a bad idea transport portal devolved to the asinine.

Used to be other than junior college transfers and the then relatively rare midterm high school graduate signing in December, the bulk of football prospects signed letters of intent in February.

Allegedly with the intent of easing needless recruiting pressure on those already mutually predetermined to sign with a specific school, the December signing period was installed.

In this view the December signing period never was about easing recruiting pressure but exerting it.

Control freaks coaches encourage those high school prospects eligible to graduate midterm to January college enroll for spring practice. Coaches can wrap their current class recruiting in December and continue their nonstop recruiting classes down the road.

While the February signing period remained, the proverbial gun pointed at recruits to sign in December. Most recruiting quotas were filled before Christmas.

Compounding the fraud of the alleged December signing benefits, many assistant coaches and even head coaches most instrumental in signing December recruits would not be on campus for the signees January arrival. By then some either were fired or moved on seeking greener pastures.

Add now the biggest fly in the ointment. The transfer portal and the sometimes mass December exodus of players leaving programs and recruited by others. It can totally change the personnel landscape that a December high school signee believed when he verbally committed.

Even coaches admit juggling December signing with the transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness and assistants leaving to be head coaches or coordinators vaults too many balls in the air.

"It's really a new wave of portal right now because NIL is involved with it, as well," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday. "I'm not the only coach that's dealing with it, but when you do lose a couple of coaches you're worried about getting the coaches hired. So the kids that are committed to you, it's not just that anymore. It's the ones who are on your team and you're trying to hold them off of guys calling, trying to get them to switch schools and all that kind of stuff."

Plus enticing those in the portal capable of filling immediate needs.

And all this while many are in the midst of bowl preparations or even playing early bowl games.

Far better for the high school senior to sign in a presumably more stable February environment than December's chaos.

And if you think all but the playoff bowls are beginning to resemble junior varsity rosters with turning pro early opt outs and the transfer portal, ponder the playoffs imminently expanding from four teams to 12.

Though largely unjustified, the national college football psyche will foment discontent among the programs not in the playoff's designated dozen increasing this epidemic of transfers and opt-outs.