Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 24, 1922

RUSSELLVILLE -- Another mass meeting was held in the courthouse last night in the interest of the establishment of an A & M College in Russellville. The proposed bill has been drawn and will be introduced early in the session of the legislature. The Russellville Rotary Club is sponsoring the movement, and those in touch with the proposition say they have received assurances of support from members of both houses from all sections of the state. Many of the legislators have visited Russellville since the movement was started and personally inspected the school and magnificent plant at the agricultural school.

50 years ago

Dec. 24, 1972

• The new federal law which prohibits the practice of disconnecting or setting back of motor vehicle odometers has been implemented with a new set of regulations. The law, which was passed at the last session Congress, was sponsored by National Automobile Dealers Association. John R. Russell, president of Russell Chevrolet Company of North Little Rock and the Arkansas director of the NADA, said the law would "give car buyers and car dealers the best assurance possible that a vehicle's odometer represents the actual mileage." The provision is a part of the Motor Vehicle Information and Cost Savings Act.

25 years ago

Dec. 24, 1997

• Little Rock will become home to at least two new private schools next August. An Episcopalian middle school will open downtown and a Lutheran high school will open just west of University Mall. Both schools are closely affiliated with existing elementary schools but will be governed somewhat independently. "Our parents like the experience their children have at the Cathedral [elementary] School and they want to follow that through with a middle school," the Rev. Canon R. Ewing "Andy" Jackson said. The Episcopal elementary school has an enrollment of more than 300 in kindergarten through sixth grade. Next fall, the sixth-grade class will move from the elementary school to the new Cathedral Middle School, which will also accept seventh-graders. Eighth grade will be added in the fall of 1999, Jackson said. Plans call for starting the middle school with room to spare for a possible high school.

10 years ago

Dec. 24, 2012

FAYETTEVILLE -- Every Christmas season for the past 10 years, a retired camel from the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus has been on the downtown Fayetteville square providing rides. Charlie, a one-humped male camel originally from Australia, is about 33 years old, said his owner, Steve Boger, of Kansas, Okla. About 22 years ago, the circus donated Charlie to Boger, a former Ringling Bros. animal trainer and performer who rode buffaloes through rings of fire. "We take exceptional care of Charlie," Boger said. "He's pretty special. The only work he does is on the Fayetteville square for a month. The rest of the year, he's on vacation. The rest of the time, he just stands around and eats and just does what a camel does."