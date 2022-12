HARRISON -- A airplane crashed Monday near Harrison, but the two people on board were not injured, an airport official said.

The Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft was headed to the Boone County Regional Airport when the plane lost an engine and went down a half-mile north of the airport, said Judy McCutcheon, airport manager.

The airplane was engulfed in flames and burned, but the occupants escaped without injuries, McCutcheon said.