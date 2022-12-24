Power supply strained by lingering cold in state





A day after a cold front hit Arkansas, leaving up to a couple of inches of snow across the northern part of the state, temperatures remained dangerously low on Friday, although the wind had died down slightly.

The cold weather's strain on the power supply prompted the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas on Friday evening to ask their more than 600,000 customers to limit their electricity usage for the next 24 hours or risk losing power.

Andrew Lachowsky, vice president of planning and market operations for the utility group, said in a Facebook post that the weather had caused the demand for power to outstrip supply, leading to an emergency situation that could cause rolling outages.

"This is an unprecedented time, and we urge electric cooperative members to immediately reduce the use of electrical requirements by turning off or not using non-essential lights and electric appliances, especially electric water heaters, clothes dryers, and dishwashers and to turn heating thermostats to lower settings," Lachowsky said.

He asked customers of the 17 cooperatives to do their part to make sure everyone would continue to get "at least a minimum of electric service."

The group's online outage map showed 1,951 customers out of power around 7:30 p.m., with 1,893 of those located in St. Francis County.

Conway Corp., a city-owned utility, also asked its customers to limit their use of power, saying controlled, 30-minute outages could be ordered by its regional transmission organization.

Representatives at Entergy Arkansas, which serves about 728,000 customers in 63 Arkansas counties, advised customers to limit unnecessary power use but was hopeful outages would remain limited, spokeswoman Kacee Kirschvink said.

"The load on the system is very high," Kirschvink said Friday night.

Midcontinent Independent System Operator, the grid operator of which Entergy is a part, is reporting a maximum generation emergency event across their whole service area, Kirschvink said. That area includes 15 U.S. states and the Canadian province of Manitoba, the operator's site says.

Entergy customers can help keep their bill lower and make sure everyone gets adequate electricity by delaying use of electric devices like dishwashers and clothes driers until the weather is slightly warmer and power is less in demand, Kirschvink said.

Despite the strain on the grid, Kirschvink said crews were having success restoring power. The company reported a peak of 12,600 outages around 9:30 a.m. Friday, Kirschvink said, with just over 2,000 outages reported around 7 p.m.

The low temperatures also affected gas service for some.

An outage in the Rock Creek area of Little Rock, west of Napa Valley and Hinson Road, impacted around 100 Summit Utilities customers Friday morning.

The outage occurred after low temperatures caused a regulator station to freeze, the utility company said in a news release.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," said Fred Kirkwood, chief customer experience officer, in the statement.

By Friday afternoon, the utility had fixed the outage and most customers should have begun to see their gas appliances turn back on.

Also in Little Rock, a burst water pipe on Friday caused the city to close an emergency shelter it had opened the day before.

In a news release Friday evening, the city said people at the shelter had been relocated to area hotels. Those needing additional assistance were advised to call The Van, a nonprofit that had been operating the shelter at 2500 E. Sixth St., at (501) 955-3444.

Meanwhile, more than 20 people were sheltering Friday afternoon at a warming center North Little Rock opened the day before at The River House.

"They've got everything you need," said Johnathan Thomas while eating lunch provided at the center. "It's a blessing."

James Wood said he spent Thursday night outdoors before coming to The River House on Friday.

"Until the cold goes, I'm not gonna risk it again," said Wood.

Officials plan to keep The River House warming center open until 8 a.m. on Monday, according to a news release from the city of North Little Rock.

Compared to years past, the Compassion Center in Little Rock was seeing more people who had homes but no gas or electricity, Pastor William Holloway said.

"I think inflation got everyone," he said.

He said about 175 people went to the shelter for dinner Thursday night.

About 50 people were at 7 Hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville on Friday, Mike Williams, the center's CEO, said. He said 83 people checked into the center's daytime shelter on Thursday.

The center put tarps up around the awning next to its day room with heaters and was open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents experiencing homelessness leave the center after 6 p.m. and go to overnight shelters in the city at Salvation Army or Genesis Church.

The plan is to keep the daytime shelter operation going at 7 Hills today and Sunday until the temperature reaches above 15 degrees, Williams said.

Fayetteville police checked known campsites for people experiencing homelessness Thursday night, Sgt. Anthony Murphy said.

Williams said some people chose to stay outside overnight but came to get breakfast at the center Friday morning. So far, no one has gone unaccounted for, he said.

Brenda Ruth, a monitor at the Salvation Army's shelter in Bentonville, said the shelter was caring for more than 50 people.

"We are doing our best to keep them warm and give them warm meals," Ruth said.

She said the shelter has 24 beds for men and 10 for women. Cots are used to handle an overflow of people. She said the shelter has held up to 70 people in the past. If necessary, staff could put more cots in the dining room for people to sleep, Ruth said.

According to the National Weather Service, the coldest temperature recorded in Arkansas on Friday morning was a reading of minus 10 degrees south of Compton in Newton County.

At 4 a.m., thermometers in Fayetteville dipped to 4 degrees below zero and the mercury in Little Rock hit 3 degrees.

In Harrison and Hardy, temperatures reached negative 6 degrees, according to a morning briefing from the weather service.

Despite the cold, all winter weather advisories expired Friday for the cold front that moved into the state the day before.

With winds subsiding, wind chill warnings expired at noon, although wind chill advisories, indicating a lower-severity threat, continued into the afternoon for much of the state.

Forecasters on Friday expected temperatures to rise above freezing for most of Arkansas by Sunday.

Primary roads were in good condition throughout the state by early Friday afternoon, said Dave Parker, spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

"We're happy with the hard work crews put in," he said.

While there might be occasional patches of ice on roadways, Parker said the wind and cold were the primary hazards for drivers.

By early Friday morning, the department reported primary roads in Little Rock were clear. Crews had moved on to checking secondary routes, department officials wrote in a social media post.

Traffic camera footage posted by the department around 7 a.m. showed clear roads along Interstate 49 in Northwest Arkansas. Other interstates and highways across north Arkansas remained covered with snow at the time, according to the department's iDrive Arkansas website.

"Take it easy, stay warm and stay safe," department officials said in a post.

With help from the wind and sun, road crews in Little Rock had cleared ice off of most of the city's streets by Friday afternoon.

"We did well. We kept up with everything," said Lee Church, operations coordinator for the city's Public Works Department.

While conditions are improving, Church warned drivers to watch for ice patches as long as temperatures remain below or near freezing. Drivers should be especially careful after dark when water on the roads may refreeze, creating black ice, he said.

All streets in North Little Rock were open as of Friday afternoon. North Little Rock road crews had pretreated streets Thursday night, focusing much of their attention on hilly parts of the city including Scenic Hill Drive, said Shara Brazear, spokeswoman for the city of North Little Rock.

Some sanitation truck routes through North Little Rock which normally run on Friday may be delayed until Monday. Brazear said the drop in temperatures had affected the loading mechanisms on the sanitation trucks.

Flights out of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field saw some delays with minimal cancellations. The airport kept its airfield fully operational after the arctic front whipped through the area. Low temperatures caused some water lines to freeze which affected some restaurants and restroom sinks, said Shane Carter, spokesman for the airport.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport was open and operating normally on Friday, according to airport officials.

"There have been a handful of cancellations, but it's not on our end. Most of the flights have been going," said Andrew Branch, chief operating officer at XNA. "Most of the cancellations were tied to Denver and Chicago because they just got pummeled. When they get delays, they get cancellations because they've just got too many planes waiting and crews timing out and all that good stuff. It goes through the whole system."

Branch said about 10 flights were canceled between Thursday and Friday. Crews were out making sure the runways were clear of snow and ice and outbound planes were being de-iced, he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Stacy Ryburn, Tracy Neal, Tom Sissom, Monica Brich and Ron Wood of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.





Mistey Bonham (left) and her cousin, Robert “Blue” Bonham, munch on sandwiches from their boxed lunches Friday at the The River House warming center in North Little Rock. More than 20 people were sheltering there Friday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





