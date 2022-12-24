Putting a spin on things





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas forward Jalen Graham probably should get a Name, Image and Likeness deal with a laundromat considering his nickname.

"We call him 'The Spin Cycle,' " Razorbacks senior forward Kamani Johnson said during training camp. "For sure that's his favorite move."

Graham, a 6-9 senior transfer from Arizona State, spun his way to a season-high 16 points in 19 minutes off the bench in No. 10 Arkansas' 85-51 victory over North Carolina-Asheville on Wednesday night at Walton Arena.

Most of Graham's baskets on his 8-of-10 shooting came on spin moves to the basket against the over-matched Bulldogs.

"Yeah, I do spin a lot, but that's just my go-to move," Graham said of his nickname. "I just know where I want to get to with the spin, you know.

"If I'm on the left side or on the right side, I can feel how somebody's guarding me and just spin off of them.

"Or if I know that they're going to know I'm spinning, I'm going to pump fake. I've got combinations. So if I spin and you think you got it, I can still move."

Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said Graham's shooting touch reminds him of Antawn Jamison, the former North Carolina star who played 16 seasons in the NBA.

Jamison played for Golden State during Musselman's two seasons as the Warriors' coach.

"The only [other] guy I've ever coached that has this soft of a touch -- that the ball just kind of rolls around the lip of the rim and goes in -- is Antawn Jamison," Musselman said. "Antawn had the same 8-foot flip floater [as Graham].

"Feel the defender, spin the other way. Dip the shoulder, spin the other way."

Musselman said Graham is an effective scorer whether posting up or driving.

"He's really crafty with his back to the basket, and he's pretty crafty facing up, too, with the jab step and go the other way and lift fakes and up and under move," Musselman said. "So he's got a repertoire from an offensive standpoint that's hard to guard one on one."

Graham is shooting 66.7% (24 of 36) from the field.

"At ASU, all my old teammates, they would always watch the spin in practice, but it still worked," Graham said. "I've been practicing that move since I got to college."

During Graham's sophomore and junior seasons with the Sun Devils he averaged 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 23.9 minutes with 41 starts in 50 games. He scored 14 or more points 13 times with a high of 19 against USC.

But it's been a challenge for Graham to work his way into the regular rotation at Arkansas.

Graham combined to score 51 points in 59 minutes against Fordham, Louisville, San Jose State, Bradley and UNCA, but he didn't play against North Dakota State, Creighton or Troy and played three minutes or fewer in three other games.

"I just want to come out and win," Graham said. "The opportunities, that's Coach's decision.

"If he feels that I'm not doing enough, then I'm not going to be mad. It has nothing to do with me being mad. I'm here for the team, I'm here to just win games. That's why I came here -- to win -- so I'm not really tripping.

"If Coach feels like I need to get in the game, and if he sees something he likes, then I'm ready to play. That's just always been my mindset."

Musselman said Graham needs to show consistency to earn more minutes.

"Not just in a game, but consistency in practice and consistency in getting in the gym on his own," Musselman said. "All those things become really important because he's really skilled."

Graham is averaging 6.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 8.3 minutes this season. He had three rebounds against UNCA.

"Offensively, I'd give him a 10 out of 10," Musselman said. "We just need some rebounds from Jalen. Some physical in-traffic rebounds is one of the areas that Jalen's got to continue to focus on.

"But I think from an offensive standpoint, he's a guy you can throw the ball to. He's a great passer. He's really good in the middle against a zone. And offensively he makes the game become easier for our team."

One of Graham's baskets against UNCA came on a dunk when he controlled an alley-oop pass from freshman guard Joseph Pinion and slammed the ball through the basket with one hand.

"I kind of just threw it up," said Pinion, who had 10 points. "I'm very thankful that Jalen was there to go grab it because that was a terrible pass."

Graham, sitting next to Pinion in a postgame interview session, smiled.

"I've still got a little bounce left," Graham said.

Pinion, who is 6-5, said he's guarded Graham at times in practice.

"This guy thinks he's Hakeem Olajuwon or something with the way he spins," Pinion said, referring to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame center who played for the University of Houston and the NBA's Houston Rockets. "We'll be playing one-on-one sometimes and he'll just hit me with a mean spin move and there's nothing I can do about it."





Men’s basketball

No. 10 Arkansas at LSU

WHEN 8 p.m. Central on Wednesday

WHERE Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge

RECORDS Arkansas 11-1, LSU 11-1

TV ESPN2

RADIO Razorback Sports Network









Jalen Graham







Arkansas forward Jalen Graham said he’s not worried about the number of minutes he’s playing this season. “If [Coach Eric Musselman] feels that I’m not doing enough, then I’m not going to be mad. … If Coach feels like I need to get in the game, and if he sees something he likes, then I’m ready to play. That’s just always been my mindset,” Graham said. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





