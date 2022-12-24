Razorbacks sign South Florida LB

The University of Arkansas announced the signing of former South Florida linebacker Antonio Grier on Wednesday night.

Grier, 6-1 and 223 pounds, announced plans to enter the transfer portal in November and stated he would transfer to Central Florida on Dec. 12.

Arkansas hired former UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams to the same position earlier this week.

Grier had 21 tackles in four games in 2022 after suffering a hand injury.

He started 12 games and led the Bulls with 92 tackles and 9 tackles for loss in 2021. Grier contributed 3 sacks, 2 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles and was named second-team All-American Athletic Conference that season.

Grier also earned second-team All-AAC honors in 2020 while playing in 8 games and recording 59 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and 2 forced fumbles.

Grier, who signed with South Florida in 2018 out of Atlanta Mays High School has one season of eligibility remaining.

Arkansas has added five transfers this offseason -- Grier, quarterback Jacolby Criswell of North Carolina, offensive tackle Josh Braun of Florida, defensive end John Morgan of Pittsburgh and receiver Andrew Armstrong of Texas A&M-Commerce.

-- Richard Davenport