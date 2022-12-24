Religion calendar

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND SERVICES

• First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 14411 Taylor Loop Road, posts its schedules for worship, study and support groups at fcclr.live. (501) 225-5656.

• First Lutheran Church, 314 E. Eighth Street, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, with the service available on YouTube and Facebook. Links are available at firstlutheranlr.com. Christmas Eve candelight service is at 11 p.m. today, with a Christmas Day service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. (501) 372-1023.

• First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., holds services at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays. (501) 372-1804.

• First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St., has services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays which are also livestreamed at fumclr.org. (501) 372-2256.

• Grace Lutheran Church, 5124 Hillcrest Ave., worships at 10 a.m. Sundays. gracelutheranlr.org. (501) 663-3631.

• Grace Presbyterian Church, 1010 Hogan Lane, Conway, will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service today at 5:30 p.m. with a Christmas Day service Sunday at 10:30 a.m. (501) 504-6899

• Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway, has in-person worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with the 11 a.m. service available on YouTube and Facebook. Links are available at hvumc.org or (501) 224-6047.

• Immanuel Baptist Church, 501 N. Shackleford Road, livestreams services at 9 a.m. at ibclr.org and holds in-person services at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. (501) 376-3071.

• Journey Church, 4511 E. 43rd St., North Little Rock, worships at 10:50 a.m. Sundays. Service is livestreamed at tinyurl.com/2p9tuds6. More information at discoverjourneychurch.com.

• Lakewood United Methodist Church, 2016 Topf Road, North Little Rock, livestreams its classic traditional service at 9, contemporary, also at 9, and modern at 11 a.m. Sundays; links to services at expandingthelight.org. (501) 753-6186.

• New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Battery St., has limited in-person services and livestreams on Facebook and YouTube at 10 a.m. Sundays; and holds Bible study at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. (501) 375-4098.

• North Little Rock First United Methodist Church, 6701 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, offers in-person and livestreamed worship services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays, with links at nlrfumc.org.

• Pinnacle View United Methodist Church, 20100 Cantrell Road, holds services at 10 a.m. Sundays. (501) 868-4225.

• Pulaski Heights Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 4724 Hillcrest Ave., livestreams its worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays on Zoom at 822 3039 7833, passcode 794709. (501) 663-8149 or phcc-lr.org.

• Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive, has services today at noon, 2, 4 (family service with petting zoo), 6, 8 and 11 p.m. (in-person and on KATV), with a Christmas service at 10 a.m. Sunday that will also air live on KATV. phumc.com/worship or (501) 664-3600.

• Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, 4401 Woodlawn Drive, has in-person worship services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays. They are livestreamed and a recording of the service is available throughout the week at phpreslr.com. A Christmas Eve candlelight communion service will be held at 5:30 p.m. tonight. A joint Christmas Day service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Westover Hills Presbyterian Church. (501) 663-8361.

• St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, holds services at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Two Christmas Eve services will be held at 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. today, featuring traditional carols, candlelight, communion and childcare. stlukeepiscopal.org.

• St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1000 N. Mississippi St., celebrates the Eucharist at 8 and 10:30 a.m. Christmas Eve services are at 5 p.m. today featuring a pageant and at 10 p.m. with a choral prelude, with a Christmas Day service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.(501) 225-4203.

• St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 12415 Cantrell Road, has a Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sundays, livestream via interactive Zoom. For Zoom link, visit stmichaels-church.com. (501) 224-1442.

• Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive, Sundays, has 8:30 and 11 a.m. traditional worship services in the sanctuary; 9 a.m. services in Second Hall and 9:45 a.m. Sunday School. Christmas Eve candlelight and Communion services today at 5 and 7:30 p.m. with a Christmas Day service at 11 a.m. Sunday and a New Year's Day service at 11 a.m. Jan. 1. (501) 227-0000 .

• Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., has Christmas Eve Masses this afternoon and evening at 4, 7:30 (with 7 p.m. prelude), and 10:30 (with 10 p.m. prelude). A Christmas Day Eucharist will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with an Epiphany Day Eucharist service at 7 p.m. Jan. 6. trinitylittlerock.org.

• Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4501 Rahling Road, worships at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. (501) 868-5848.

• Trinity United Methodist Church, 1101 N. Mississippi St., holds in-person and livestreamed services at 11 a.m. Sundays at tumclr.org, facebook.com/tumclr and on YouTube at bit.ly/3bG9CJq. (501) 666-2813.

• Unitarian Universalist Church of Little Rock, 1818 Reservoir Road, meets at 11 a.m. Sundays. At 5:30 p.m. today, there will be a Christmas Eve service and at 11 a.m. Sunday, people will gather for Wassail and fellowship. (501) 225-1503.

• Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Kavanaugh Blvd., holds services at 10:25 a.m. on Sundays. More information at westoverhills.org.

