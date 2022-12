Arrests

Rogers

• Brooke Murr, 39, of 602 E. Mulberry St. in Rogers, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Murr was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Hector Navarro-Beltran, 31, of 1482 Tolleson Loop in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. Navarro-Beltran was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.