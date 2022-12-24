Santa’s surprise

Santa was packing his suitcase with care,

A toothbrush, some socks, a scarf, one to spare.

His trip, all business, the Christmas Eve gig,

The reindeer, the presents, the usual sleigh rig.

He'd go through Seattle, then Chicago, then

Philly, St. Louis, D.C. and Brooklyn.

He'd stop at Detroit and Pittsburgh, P.A.

Then on to Milwaukee, before light on Sunday.

Then off to Wisconsin, then down to Nebraska,

Cally, Utah, then up to Alaska,

If this sounds confusing, his map all unbalanced,

Remember that time-zones are Rudolph's top talent.

He smiled as he packed, and brought out his swimsuit,

One advantage to this, he couldn't refute:

Get out of the pole, get out of the north,

After Green Bay, and after New York.

And after Vermont, and Canada's wind,

He'd stop in the South this Christmas weekend.

And take in some sunshine, and take in some beaches,

Some Florida parks, some Georgia state peaches.

Some gumbo in 'Nawlins, some beignets there too,

Who needs cookies when you have Birmingham stew?

In Mobile, fried chicken, in Monroe, some beans,

In Jacksonville, all of them, soul food and greens.

But the best thing about traveling, for Santa, he knows,

Is thawing out noses, and ear tops, and toes.

He'll relax in warmth, once done with his chores,

He'll work on his tan, and wait, there's myrrh.

Arkansas beckons, that green paradise,

That land of green pine trees, and the people are nice.

Did we mention green? He ain't seen it in years,

The thought of the color near brings him to tears.

He'll go to Greers Ferry, or maybe to Flippin,

The waters therein are perfect for dippin.'

You play golf in shorts at Arkansas clubs.

Sure beats the North Pole weather, or Canada's, bub.

Heaven knows, he thought, with weather he's not picky.

But it would be nice, if the temp neared 'bout 60.

He might wet a hook, he might take a hike,

He might walk a trail, or might rent a bike.

Christmas Eve comes, Christmas Eve goes,

But he'd end it someplace where it just doesn't snow.

At least in December, he'd come to reflect,

After the first of the year, even Arkies accept . . . .

That their ice-days come in January or after.

Mardi Gras snow is sometimes a factor.

But cold Christmas weeks, are rare in that state,

Frigid temp weeks don't come on that date.

White Christmas, ha! That's Syracuse stuff.

Arkansas Christmases aren't nearly that tough.

He'd relax in warmth, no need for a fire,

The weather down there, was a thing to admire.

He'd finished his packing, and started to go,

Outside his elf shop, it started to snow.

Then he stopped in his tracks

when he heard the broadcast.

The TV was tuned . . .

. . . to the Arkansas forecast!