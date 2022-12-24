Saved by Santa

"Let me just get around this egg timer."

"It's sleeting harder," my wife said. "You should probably slow down and not pass people."

"It's no problem for the ol' front-wheel-drive sleigh," I responded.

"If you keep quoting 'Christmas Vacation,' I'm jumping out of this car."

I pointed my left forefinger at her dramatically, then slowly let it rainbow to my door handle where I hit the car's unlock button.

The kids snickered in the backseat. My wife let a slight smile escape her lips and said, "Do it again, and I'll push you out at the next light."

It was Christmas Eve in Little Rock, the one where it sleeted and snowed a little and iced up a lot. We were heading to my parents' house at the top of a large hill.

We had just attended the Children's Mass at Holy Souls Church in Hillcrest. The irony of that Mass is that it's set aside for children but if you want a seat, you have to get there an hour early. With children. No way my kids were having that, so we crammed ourselves into the vestibule hallway in back of the church with the others who showed up, you know, on time. Still, Christmas Eve Mass remains a beautiful tradition. My neighbor, Paul, always shows up before heading for services at Pulaski Heights Methodist Church. He's a very Catholic Methodist and sings like he knows what he's doing. His time at Hendrix College had something to do with that, I believe.

Anyway, it never snows on Christmas in Little Rock. Then, when we finished our long goodbyes after church with the kids tugging our coats, it started sleeting in earnest. Pinging off rooftops, the sleet sounded like crackling foil.

"We'll never make it," my wife said later as we motored down Markham Street.

"We'll make it. I know how to drive in bad weather."

My cell phone rang, I saw it was my dad, and I dramatically flipped it open. "You'll never make it," he said. "If you happen to get up the hill, there's no way you're getting back down." I closed my phone slowly.

"Sorry, kids, no cousins tonight. We're heading home." I think we had only three or four kids back then, hard to remember, yet their groans sounded like a chorus of geese. "What about our presents?" one of my sons asked in his innocence, still too young to grasp the meaning of the season.

"We'll pick them up when everything melts."

My wife whispered, "Maybe we can let them open one tonight so they're occupied before bed. This'll be grueling if we don't do something."

I pondered that. "No way. We open Christmas morning."

The kids groaned again. "Well, we need dinner," my wife said, "so pull over there. That'll give us something to do."

I pulled off Markham, my tires spinning a little rooster tail of slush. The kids cheered and I held up my hand for high-fives. My wife wasn't impressed; my kids slapped my hand happily.

We slid into an Outback restaurant parking lot, tucked nicely into the shopping center in west Little Rock. The restaurant was strangely crowded for Christmas Eve. We were led to a table in the dim light, sleet pinging louder now--like dimes dropped on a wood floor.

We ordered some burgers and chicken tenders. The kids fidgeted in their seats, excited about Christmas but bummed the plans had changed. My parents had prepared a meal for about 25, including what seemed like dozens of nieces and nephews under the age of 10, and now the kids were relegated to a cold faux-leather booth in a chain restaurant.

I thought about the scene in "A Christmas Story" when the family had to go to a Chinese restaurant on Christmas, the one where the servers brought a full duck to the table.

I smiled at my wife. "My meal ..."

"Don't," she said.

"... it's smiling at me."

"Don't," she interrupted again. "No more movie quotes. Let's eat and get going."

Glancing through the wood window blinds, I started to worry a little about our drive home. Then, a guy dressed as Santa and two women dressed as elves walked in. Santa had a big bag slung over his shoulder. I smiled at the elves. My wife hit me under the table.

"Ho, ho, ho!" Santa bellowed. It seemed as if he was making a beeline to our table. Suddenly, he was in front of us. My wife and I sat in stunned silence, the kids reacting as if Santa and the elves' appearance was perfectly normal.

Reaching in his bag, Santa pulled out sets of headphones for my kids. Like, the real deal. High-quality, post-Walkman, pre-Airpod headphones. We stuttered, "Uh, tell Santa thank you, kids."

Their faces beamed in the dim light and they looked at each other and then to Santa. Their chorus erupted again, "Thank you!" they crowed in unison.

I whispered to Santa, "Are you sure you have the right table?" He smiled and patted my shoulder. "Merry Christmas!" he bellowed.

On the way out, I stopped the manager. "Hey, thanks for having Santa here tonight. That saved the day for my kids. Really nice touch."

The manager looked me dead in the eye. "I have no idea what you're talking about."

To this day, we're not sure if Santa got the wrong table or if some stranger saw the crowded restaurant, bought a few things in the Best Buy nearby, threw on a Santa suit and decided to surprise some kids.

Either way, it made that snowy Christmas Eve in Little Rock a strangely memorable one. Just as all Christmas Eves should be.

Steve Straessle is the principal of Little Rock Catholic High School for Boys. You can reach him at sstraessle@lrchs.org. Find him on Twitter @steve_straessle. "The Strenuous Life" appears every other Saturday.