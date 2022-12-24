Snow behind region as arctic blast continues to make Northwest Arkansas, River Valley frigid

The region isn't done having a blast, according to meteorologists.

An arctic blast that brought extreme cold across the country this week will hang around Northwest Arkansas until at least Monday, said Joe Sellers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla.

Most of the region experienced about an inch of snowfall accumulation Thursday. The highest amounts hit the northernmost parts of Northwest Arkansas, with the River Valley mostly getting trace amounts, he said.

The precipitation is over, but the cold will stick around a little longer, Sellers said.

The low temperature for Benton and Washington counties today should be around 5 degrees, and 9 degrees for Christmas Day on Sunday. The River Valley should have a low temperature around 9 degrees today, with a low of 12 projected for the holiday.

"There are still going to be a couple of chilly mornings, but not as cold as this morning, which was the coldest morning," Sellers said Friday.

Friday marked the last of the coldest days of the arctic blast in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, Sellers said. The temperature dropped to -4 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday at the Northwest Arkansas National Airport and -3 at Drake Field in Fayetteville. Fort Smith reached a low of 3 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday, he said.

High temperatures in Northwest Arkansas were forecast as 26 degrees today and 33 degrees Sunday. The River Valley should be slightly less cold with highs of 31 degrees today and 36 degrees Sunday.

The wind also should subside, Sellers said. Gusts reached around 30 mph Thursday in the region. Wind will gradually lessen over the coming days at less than 10 mph, he said.

Mike Williams, chief executive officer of 7 Hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville, said 83 people checked into the center's daytime shelter Thursday. About 50 were at the center Friday, he said.

The center put tarps up around the awning next to its day room with heaters and is open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Residents experiencing homelessness leave the center after 6 p.m. and go to overnight shelters in the city at Salvation Army or Genesis Church.

The plan is to keep the daytime shelter operation going at 7 Hills today and Sunday until the temperature reaches above 15 degrees, Williams said.

Police checked known campsites for people experiencing homelessness Thursday night, said Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department. Williams said some people chose to stay outside overnight but came to get breakfast at the center Friday morning. So far, no one has gone unaccounted for, he said.

Brenda Ruth, a monitor at the Salvation Army's shelter in Bentonville, said the shelter was caring for more than 50 people.

"We are doing our best to keep them warm and give them warm meals," Ruth said.

Ruth said the shelter has 24 beds for men and 10 for women, but cots are used to handle an overflow of people. She said the shelter has held up to 70 people in the past. If necessary, staff could put more cots in the dining room for people to sleep, Ruth said.

Ruth said 26 men and 12 women were staying Friday at the shelter. She said two families, a mother and daughter and a father and mother with their three children, were at the shelter in family rooms.

The shelter needs men's gloves and scarves and sweatpants for men and women, Ruth said.

Melody Kwok, spokeswoman for Benton County, said most all paved roads were in good shape with a few shaded roads that will have snow on them until the temperatures rise enough to remove those spots.

All paved roads have been treated, Kwok said. The secondary dirt roads had gravel visible so plowing was unnecessary, Kwok said.

Cpl. Adam McInnis, spokesman for the Bentonville Police Department, said there had been no major accidents because of the weather. McInnis said there had been five reported minor accidents between Thursday and Friday.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins, spokeswoman for the Benton County Sheriff's Office, said there had been no serious issues for deputies because of the weather.

Murphy said Fayetteville streets were mostly clear Friday and the department had little weather-related activity overnight from Thursday. Murphy said traffic was light Friday with no accidents.

Washington County officials reported few problems with winter precipitation on roads and bridges after Thursday's storm covered the region in snow.

Brian Lester, county attorney and chief of staff for County Judge Joseph Wood, said Friday county Road Department crews were mostly on standby, with work crews being sent out to deal with trouble spots as they were reported. Lester said the county implemented a pretreatment plan for the first time in this storm, using trucks with sprayers to spread a chemical de-icer on known trouble spots.

Dave Parker, spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said the storm played out as predicted and the department's response went well.

"We feel the primary roads in Benton and Washington counties were taken care of pretty well with our pretreatment and then using rock salt," Parker said. "Everything is passable. We haven't had any serious accidents, nothing out of the ordinary."

Parker said a Friday morning report from all of the highway districts across Arkansas showed major highways were in "fair to good shape." He said Transportation Department crews worked throughout the night on Thursday to deal with any reports of ice forming on roads, bridges and overpasses. Parker said that with the forecast calling for sunshine and warmer temperatures driving conditions should continue to improve.

"It's going to be cold and windy for a couple of days, but it looks pretty good," he said.

Aric Mitchell, spokesman for Fort Smith's Police Department, said the city hasn't seen any significant accidents since the winter weather started.

"I think a lot of folks are staying off the roads, thankfully, but if that changes we'll obviously put some traffic alerts out and that sort of thing," he said. "But it's just been one of those obvious weather events where people are kind of a little afraid to get out there, I think."

Northwest Arkansas National Airport was open and operating normally on Friday, according to airport officials.

"There have been a handful of cancellations, but it's not on our end. Most of the flights have been going," said Andrew Branch, chief operating officer at XNA. "Most of the cancellations were tied to Denver and Chicago because they just got pummeled. When they get delays, they get cancellations because they've just got too many planes waiting and crews timing out and all that good stuff. It goes through the whole system."

Branch said about 10 flights were canceled between Thursday and Friday, but a majority operated as planned. Crews were out making sure the runways were clear of snow and ice and outbound planes were being de-iced, he said.

"The de-icing is all handled by the airlines, or, the ones that don't have enough traffic here, they use the FBO [fixed base operator] and the regional jet center has a de-icing rig, too," Branch said. "Every flight that's gone out yesterday and today. I guarantee you they've all been de-iced. You can't operate otherwise; it'd be too dangerous.."

Alex English, the airport's public information officer, said there had been some delays, but only a few people were hanging around the terminal.

"That's probably due to the airlines communicating to passengers that their flight is canceled prior to their arrival at the airport," English said. "Ultimately it's up to the airlines to make the call on whether to take off and land."

Branch said roads to and from the airport had some ice and snow Friday morning, but traffic appeared to be moving well, if a bit slower than normal.

Brian Poepsel of Fayetteville gives a push start Friday as Henry Poepsel, 4, takes off down a small hill outside First Church of the Nazarene on Oakcliff Street in Fayetteville. A winter storm brought bitterly cold temperatures and light snow to the area ahead of Christmas. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

