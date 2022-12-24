Sportsboard

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

KING COTTON HOLIDAY CLASSIC

At Pine Bluff Convention Center

Dec. 27

Windermere (Fla.) vs. Silsbee (Texas), 10 a.m.

Newton (Covington, Ga.) vs. Jonesboro, 11:30 a.m.

Beaumont (Texas) United vs. Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.), 1 p.m.

McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) vs. Bishop O'Connell (Arlington, Va.), 2:30 p.m.

Fort Bend Elkins (Missouri City, Texas) vs. Greenforest-McCalep (Ga.), 4 p.m.

White Hall vs. Grissom (Huntsville, Ala.), 5:30 p.m.

Pine Bluff vs. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), 7 p.m.

Mills University Studies vs. South Shore (Brooklyn, N.Y.), 8:45 p.m.

Dec. 28

Windermere-Silsbee loser vs. White Hall-Grissom loser, 10 a.m.

Beaumont United-Sidwell loser vs. Newton-Jonesboro loser, 11:30 a.m.

Mills-South Shore loser vs. Elkins-Greenforest loser, 1 p.m.

Mills-South Shore winner vs. Elkins-Greenforest winner, 2:30 p.m.

Windermere-Silsbee winner vs. White Hall-Grissom winner, 4 p.m.

Pine Bluff-Bosco loser vs. McEachern-O'Connell loser, 5:30 p.m.

Beaumont United-Sidwell winner vs. Newton-Jonesboro winner, 7 p.m.

Pine Bluff-Bosco winner vs. McEachern-O'Connell winner, 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 29

Third-place game, 10 a.m.

Consolation game, 11:30 a.m.

Consolation game, 1 p.m.

Consolation game, 2:30 p.m.

Consolation game, 4 p.m.

Third-place game, 5:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.

Championship, 8:30 p.m.

SHERIDAN INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Yellowjacket Arena, Sheridan

Dec. 28

Jacksonville vs. Benton, 10:30 a.m.

Alma vs. Watson Chapel, 1:30 p.m.

Pulaski Academy at Sheridan, 4:30 p.m.

Magnet Cove vs. Mayflower, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 29

Jacksonville-Benton loser vs. Alma-Watson Chapel loser, 10:30 a.m.

PA-Sheridan loser vs. Magnet Cove-Mayflower loser, 1:30 p.m.

Jacksonville-Benton winner vs. Alma-Watson Chapel winner, 4:30 p.m.

PA-Sheridan winner vs. Magnet Cove-Mayflower winner, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30

Seventh place: Consolation losers, 10:30 a.m.

Fifth place: Consolation winners, 1:30 p.m.

Third place: Semifinal losers, 4:30 p.m.

Championship: Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

COMMERCIAL BANK SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS

HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

At Drew Central HS, Monticello

Dec. 28

Star City vs. Hampton, 11:20 a.m.

Strong vs. Ouachita, 2 p.m.

Trinity Christian (Texarkana) vs. Warren, 4:40 p.m.

Rison at Drew Central, 7:20 p.m.

Dec. 29

Star City-Hampton loser vs. Strong-Ouachita loser, 11:20 p.m.

Trinity Christian-Warren loser vs. Rison-Drew Central, loser, 2 p.m.

Star City-Hampton winner vs. Strong-Ouachita winner, 4:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian-Warren winner vs. Rison-Drew Central winner, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 30

Seventh place: Consolation losers, 10:30 a.m.

Fifth place: Consolation winners, 1:30 p.m.

Third place: Semifinal losers, 4:30 p.m.

Championship: Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

SHERIDAN INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

At Yellowjacket Arena, Sheridan

Dec. 28

Nashville vs. Jacksonville, 9 a.m.

Magnet Cove at Sheridan, noon

Valley View vs. Alma, 3 p.m.

Morrilton vs. Mayflower, 6 p.m.

Dec. 29

Nashville-Jacksonville loser vs. Magnet Cove-Sheridan loser, 9 a.m.

Valley View-Alma loser vs. Morrilton-Mayflower loser, noon

Nashville-Jacksonville winner vs. Magnet Cove-Sheridan winner, 3 p.m.

Valley View-Alma winner vs. Morrilton-Mayflower winner, 6 p.m.

Dec. 30

Seventh place: Consolation losers, 9 a.m.

Fifth place: Consolation winners, noon

Third place: Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.

Championship: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

COMMERCIAL BANK SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS

HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

At Drew Central HS, Monticello

Dec. 28

Rison vs. Warren, 10 a.m.

Magnolia vs. Hampton, 12:40 p.m.

Maumelle vs. White Hall, 3:20 p.m.

Junction City at Drew Central, 6 p.m.

Dec. 29

Rison-Warren loser vs. Magnolia-Hampton loser, 10 a.m.

Maumelle-White Hall loser vs. Junction City-Drew Central loser, 12:40 p.m.

Rison-Warren winner vs. Magnolia-Hampton winner, 3:20 p.m.

Maumelle-White Hall winner vs. Junction City-Drew Central winner, 6 p.m.

Dec. 30

Consolation final, noon

Third place: Semifinal losers, 3 p.m.

Championship: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Prep basketball

Maumelle at White Hall (girls), 3:20 p.m.

Clarendon Holiday Classic: Dollarway at Clarendon (boys), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Prep basketball

Dollarway (boys) in Clarendon Holiday Classic, TBA

Friday, Dec. 30

Prep basketball

Dollarway (boys) in Clarendon Holiday Classic, TBA

Monday, Jan. 2

Men's college basketball

UAPB at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Women's college basketball

UAPB at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Prep basketball

Mills at Watson Chapel (girls/boys), 6 p.m.; Benton at White Hall (girls/boys), 6 p.m.; Pine Bluff at Hot Springs Lakeside (girls/boys), 6 p.m.; Dollarway at Drew Central (girls/boys), 6 p.m.