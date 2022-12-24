Staten Island ferry evacuated; 5 hurtthe as

NEW YORK — Nearly 900 passengers and crew members were evacuated from a ferry bound for Staten Island from Manhattan after the vessel’s engine room caught fire and billowed smoke over the upper New York Bay, authorities said Friday.

Five people were injured in Thursday’s blaze, with three going to the hospital with minor injuries, the New York Fire Department said.

Rescue units responded about 5 p.m. to get the passengers to safety, with some wearing life preservers as they were transferred to other vessels.

The Sandy Ground was temporarily anchored near Bayonne, N.J., as passengers were transferred, the city’s Department of Transportation said. A spokesperson for New York Waterway said one of its ferries assisted with the evacuation.

The U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the passengers to the St. George Ferry Terminal on Staten Island.