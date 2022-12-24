Super Quiz: Christmas Quotes

1. Charles Dickens: "I will honor Christmas in my heart and try to keep it all the --------."
2. Marjorie Holmes: "At Christmas, all roads lead --------."
3. W.T. Ellis: "It is Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the ------."
4. Roy L. Smith: "He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a --------."
5. Dr. Seuss: "Maybe Christmas, the Grinch thought, doesn't come from a ----------."
6. Edna Ferber: "Christmas isn't a season. It's a --------------."
7. Mother Teresa: "It's not how much we give but how much love we put into ------------."
8. Alexander Smith: "Christmas is the day that holds all time ----------------."
9. Will Ferrell ("Elf"): "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to --------."
ANSWERS:
1. Year
2. Home
3. Air
4. Tree
5. Store
6. Feeling
7. Giving
8. Together
9. Hear