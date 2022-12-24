Super Quiz: Christmas Quotes

1. Charles Dickens: "I will honor Christmas in my heart and try to keep it all the --------."

2. Marjorie Holmes: "At Christmas, all roads lead --------."

3. W.T. Ellis: "It is Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the ------."

4. Roy L. Smith: "He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a --------."

5. Dr. Seuss: "Maybe Christmas, the Grinch thought, doesn't come from a ----------."

6. Edna Ferber: "Christmas isn't a season. It's a --------------."

7. Mother Teresa: "It's not how much we give but how much love we put into ------------."

8. Alexander Smith: "Christmas is the day that holds all time ----------------."

9. Will Ferrell ("Elf"): "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to --------."

ANSWERS:

1. Year

2. Home

3. Air

4. Tree

5. Store

6. Feeling

7. Giving

8. Together

9. Hear