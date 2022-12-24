Man killed in Mall of America shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A man was killed during a shooting at the Mall of America on Friday that sent frightened customers at the nation’s largest shopping center racing into a lockdown just before the holiday weekend, police said.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the victim was 19 years old. A bystander’s jacket was also grazed by a bullet.

There appeared to be some type of altercation between two groups and at one point, someone pulled out a gun and shot the victim multiple times, the chief said.

The Bloomington Police Department responded to the shooting shortly before 8 p.m., the mall said in a statement. The lockdown lasted for about an hour before the mall tweeted that shoppers were being sent outside.

Since it opened in 1992, the mall has been a tourist destination and community gathering spot. It bans guns on the premises but shoppers have generally not been required to pass through metal detectors. The mall said in October it was testing a “weapons detection system” at one of its entrances.

The mall was also placed on lockdown in August after a reported shooting.

Jerry Jones told to take paternity test

DALLAS — A judge has ordered Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to take a paternity test as part of a legal dispute with a 26-year-old woman who claims the billionaire is her father.

Associate Judge T. Jones Abendroth issued the order for genetic testing Thursday in a paternity case brought by Alexandra Davis.

Attorneys for Jones did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday, but said in court filings they intend to appeal the decision. One of Davis’ lawyers, Andrew Bergman, confirmed the decision, but did not immediately offer any other comment.

In March, Davis initially sued Jones, asking a judge to void a 1998 settlement that allegedly stated Jones would support Davis and her mother financially as long as they didn’t publicly say he was her father — something the Arkansas native denied.

Davis dropped that case in April and filed the paternity case. Her original lawsuit claimed that Jones “pursued” Cynthia Davis, who was also married, after they met while she was working for American Airlines out of Little Rock.

175 migrants arrive in Florida in a day

MIAMI — Nearly 200 people migrating from Cuba arrived in the Florida Keys and on Hollywood beach between Wednesday and Thursday, U.S. Border Patrol officials said.

In total, 175 Cubans arrived in multiple arrivals on vessels over 24 hours, said Walter Slosar, chief patrol agent for the agency’s Miami operations.

Their arrivals come as the U.S. Coast Guard searches for two missing migrants who were among a group of 21 people whose boat capsized Wednesday about 40 miles off the Middle Keys city of Marathon. A civilian boater rescued the others on the vessel.

The service meanwhile suspended its search for nine people who were lost at sea after their boat went down Monday off Lake Worth Beach in Palm Beach County.

South Florida, and particularly the Keys, is experiencing a major surge in maritime migration from both Cuba and Haiti as economic, political and safety conditions continue to deteriorate in both island countries.

Missing Ohio baby found in stolen car

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police officers in Indianapolis found the second of two missing 5-month-old twins in an abandoned car that had been stolen three days earlier in Columbus, authorities said.

The infant was found Thursday evening, hours after police arrested Nalah Tamiko Jackson, 24, on kidnapping charges, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said.

Police said the baby boy was in good health and checked at a hospital in Indianapolis, which is 175 miles west of Columbus.

A woman had spotted the baby in the missing car in the parking lot of a Papa John’s restaurant in Indianapolis and alerted officers who were eating at another restaurant, authorities said.

Police in Indianapolis said they believe the missing car had been in the parking lot for about two days. The baby was still wearing the same onesie he had on when the car was stolen.

The boy’s father, Lachez Thomas, left Columbus for Indianapolis soon after being told his second son had been found.

The twins’ paternal grandmother, Fonda Thomas, said this will be the best Christmas of her life.

“This means everything,” she said. “My grandsons get to open up their presents simultaneously. Not one alone, wishing that the other one was there. I’m so happy. I’m so grateful.” An Amber Alert, used to publicize a child’s disappearance, was issued Tuesday after the idling car was taken Monday night while the twins’ mother picked up an order at a pizza restaurant in Columbus.

One of the twin brothers was found hours later in a car carrier seat between two vehicles in a parking lot near Dayton International Airport in Ohio, about 70 miles west of Columbus.

Police later named Jackson as a suspect based on information provided by the pizza restaurant’s employees.