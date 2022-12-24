The red firetruck

The first Christmas Eve I remember was 59 years ago today. The memories of Dec. 24, 1963, are vivid because it was the last time to celebrate the holiday with my big brother.

The nation was still in shock from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy the previous month, though I was too young to be affected much by that national tragedy.

My brother and I shared a room at our family home on Carter Road in Arkadelphia. It was a wonderful neighborhood. We were a short walk from the Ouachita River, the bluff that overlooks that river, Mill Creek and the Ouachita Baptist University football stadium.

There are several fleeting memories from late 1963, when I was 4 and my brother was 9. I remember lifting weights on one of the beds, only to have the barbell slip and leave a hole in the wall.

I also recall listening to the radio as the Beatles sang "I Want to Hold Your Hand," which was written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, recorded in October 1963 and released on Nov. 29 of that year. Bob and I were supposed to be asleep rather than listening to the radio. We tried to reach between our two beds to hold hands during the song, giggling loudly enough to attract our mother's attention. She told us to turn off the radio, though we continued to giggle.

I remember our anticipation that Christmas Eve. Bob had asked Santa for a bicycle. I had asked for a red toy firetruck. We talked about our gifts, made plans to play together in the front yard the next day and had a difficult time falling asleep. A few hours later, my brother was shaking me and saying, "Let's go see what Santa brought us."

We walked through the darkness to the living room, flipped on a light and saw the gifts from Santa. At our house, Santa didn't wrap his gifts. The wrapped gifts were the ones from my parents and various relatives and family friends. Sure enough, Bob's bicycle was under the tree. So was my firetruck, big enough for me to fit inside. There also was a plastic fire hat.

Acting on my brother's dare, I pedaled the firetruck down the hall that connected our home's three bedrooms, waking our sister and parents. Dad walked into the hall in his pajamas and ordered us back to bed. We slept well this time, secure in the knowledge that Santa had come through for us.

There's a framed photo at my home in Little Rock of me in that firetruck, wearing the chief's hat. My wife is the daughter of a career firefighter, which is one reason she likes the photo. The Lord works in mysterious ways. I once pretended I was a firefighter. In 1989, I married the daughter of a firefighter. We have two sons, Austin and Evan. They're 29 and 25 now and close, just as my brother and I were. They're not only brothers; they're best friends.

That photo makes me realize how blessed I was that the firefighter's daughter and our two sons became the biggest part of my life. The photo also reminds me of my last Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with Bob. He was killed just more than nine weeks later in an accident as he and my parents visited friends in Pine Bluff.

Though Bob was no longer with us, his stocking was hung each Christmas season. I still have it. My parents made sure that my sister and I had memorable holidays, and I was blessed to have all four grandparents live into their 90s and be part of the Christmas celebration.

Ernest and Leanna Nelson lived on Olive Street in Benton. W.J. and Bess Caskey lived on Erwin Street in Des Arc. We would sometimes pile into the Oldsmobile after breakfast on Christmas morning and go to Benton, where we would have Christmas dinner (always a baked hen with dressing). After opening gifts there, we would head to Des Arc late in the afternoon.

At Des Arc, there would be even more gift-opening at the house on the corner, and a large supper. Exhausted from all the activity and full from all the food, I never had a problem falling asleep in the old upstairs bed above the kitchen. I knew my grandmother would be up early the next morning, making biscuits and frying the eggs my grandfather had brought in from the chicken yard.

Sometimes we would wait until Dec. 26 to go to Benton and Des Arc. On those Christmas afternoons when we remained in Arkadelphia, my dad would ask: "Want to get out of the house for a couple of hours and get those bird dogs some exercise?"

That meant he was ready to take a break from the commotion in the house, smoke his pipe and go on a long walk. We crossed the Ouachita River bridge and commented on the children in the front yards of country houses playing with their new toys. We made our way east toward Dalark on Arkansas 7. The Christmas afternoon quail hunt continued until dark as we walked the edges of soybean and cotton fields on the Pennington family farms.

We might take a break down by the river to gather turnip greens from a patch, along with the walnuts that had fallen from a couple of black walnut trees. After getting home, we put the dogs in their pen, cleaned any birds we had killed, and took a shower.

My father would end the day just as he had started it. He would make sure the fire in the fireplace was burning brightly before sitting down, lighting his pipe and cracking open some of those walnuts.

Though no one will ever classify it as a Christmas carol, I will listen to "I Want to Hold Your Hand" tonight and think of Christmas Eve 1963. My Christmas wish for you is that you hold someone's hand who is dear to you and experience a special weekend.

