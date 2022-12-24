Tools & Toys: Caminito Blanket Roll and Fab Slab Chopping Boards

Caminito Blanket Roll

What's to love: Beautiful hand-woven blankets that can be rolled with faux leather carrying straps.

What do they do: The blankets are made from recycled fibers from clothing manufacturing remnants that are spun into new yarn. The company works directly with artisans in Mexico providing an income for skilled craftspeople. The blankets are 83-by-51-inches and come in a variety of designs. And while the straps make it easy to take tailgating, camping or around the fire pit, the blankets are beautiful enough to throw on the back of a couch or across a bed. The blanket rolls sell for $86. To find out more and see all the designs visit caminito.co.

Fab Slab Chopping Boards

What's to love: A naturally antibacterial cutting board that is pretty enough to use as a platter for appetizers or a charcuterie board.

What does it do: The boards are made of sustainable Camphor Laurel trees in Australia from a single slab of kiln-dried wood. The natural oils and tight grains allow the tropical hardwood boards to repel moisture, warping and microbes. They also won't dull knives and are available in a variety of shapes and sizes. Prices vary according to size. Visit fabslabsusa.com for more information.