U.S. winter storm leaves 1.4 million in cold, dark

MISSION, Kan. -- Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.

More than 200 million people were under an advisory or warning Friday, the National Weather Service said. The weather service's map "depicts one of the greatest extents of winter weather warnings and advisories ever," forecasters said.

Power outages have left about 1.4 million homes and businesses in the dark, according to the website PowerOutage, which tracks utility reports. Nearly 5,000 flights into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, causing more mayhem as travelers try to make it home for the holidays.

The huge storm stretched from border to border. In Canada, WestJet canceled all flights Friday at Toronto Pearson International Airport, beginning at 9 a.m. as meteorologists in the country warned of a potential once-in-a-decade weather event.

And in Mexico, migrants waited near the U.S. border in unusually cold temperatures as they awaited a U.S. Supreme Court decision on whether and when to lift pandemic-era restrictions that prevent many from seeking asylum.

Forecasters said a bomb cyclone -- when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm -- had developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.

Multiple highways were closed and crashes claimed at least six lives, officials said.

At least two people died in a massive pileup involving some 50 vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike. A Kansas City, Mo., driver was killed Thursday after skidding into a creek, and three others died Wednesday in separate crashes on icy northern Kansas roads.

Michigan also faced a deluge of crashes, including one involving nine semitrailers.

As temperatures plummeted, activists were rushing to get homeless people out of the cold. Nearly 170 adults and children were keeping warm early Friday in Detroit at a shelter and a warming center that are designed to hold 100 people.

In Chicago, Andy Robledo planned to spend the day organizing efforts to check on people without housing through his nonprofit, Feeding People Through Plants. Robledo and volunteers build tents modeled on ice-fishing tents, including a plywood subfloor.

In Portland, Ore., nearly 800 people slept at five emergency shelters on Thursday night, as homeless outreach teams fanned out to distribute cold-weather survival gear.

Shelters called for volunteers amid high demand and staffing issues. Many employees were laid low by flu or respiratory symptoms or kept from work by icy roads, officials said.

DoorDash and Uber Eats suspended delivery service in some states, and bus service was disrupted in places like Seattle.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said she was deploying the National Guard to haul timber to the Oglala Sioux and Rosebud Sioux tribes and help with snow removal.

"We have families that are way out there that we haven't heard from in two weeks," Wayne Boyd, chief of staff to the Rosebud Sioux president, said.

Fearing that some are running out of food, the tribe was hoping to get a helicopter today to check on the stranded.

The Oglala Sioux Tribe, meanwhile, was using snowmobiles to reach members who live at the end of miles-long dirt roads. The weather service is forecasting the coldest Christmas in more than two decades in Philadelphia, where school officials shifted classes online Friday.

Atop New Hampshire's Mount Washington, the tallest peak in the Northeast, the wind topped 150 mph.

In Boston, rain combined with a high tide, sent waves over the seawall at Long Wharf and flooded some downtown streets. It was so bad in Vermont that Amtrak canceled service for the day, and nonessential state offices were closing early.

Calling it a "kitchen sink storm," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency. In parts of New York City, tidal flooding inundated roads, homes and businesses Friday morning, with police trudging through knee-deep water to pull stranded motorists to safety in Queens.

In Iowa, sports broadcaster Mark Woodley became a Twitter sensation after he was called on to do live broadcasts outdoors in the wind and snow because sporting events were called off. By midday Friday, a compilation of his broadcasts had been viewed nearly 5 million times on Twitter.

"I've got good news and I've got bad news," he told an anchor. "The good news is that I can still feel my face right now. The bad news is, I kind of wish I couldn't."

Information for this article was contributed by Dee-Ann Durbin, Gillian Flaccus, Zeke Miller and Emily Wagster Pettus of The Associated Press.

Charles Zajicek uses a power sweeper to clear snow off the sidewalk Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 in downtown Minneapolis. Temperatures plunged far and fast Thursday as a winter storm formed ahead of Christmas weekend, promising heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds across a broad swath of the country and complicating holiday travel. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)



Dean Stahman, a Brattleboro, Vt., resident, clears off some slush and water from his driveway as a windy wet wintry mix slammed into the area, causing downed power lines and localized flooding on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)



Rocks thrown up by the high surf and wind cover East Beach Road in Westport, Mass., on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 after a storm surge made landfall across the SouthCoast flooding many coastal areas. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)



Water floods a restaurant terrace during high tide on Long Wharf, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Boston. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. More than 200 million people — about 60% of the U.S. population — were under some form of winter weather advisory or warning on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)



Mark Sorter clears snow from a downtown ice skating rink, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)



Frost forms on a storm window as temperatures remain below zero Fahrenheit during a blizzard warning, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)



The temperature is displayed on Main Street in downtown Blacksburg, Va., on Friday Dec. 23 2022. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP)



Steam rises off of Lake Michigan as morning temperatures remain below zero with heavy winds Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Milwaukee. Winter weather is blanketing the U.S. as a massive storm sent temperatures crashing and created whiteout conditions. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

