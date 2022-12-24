Volunteers assist PB warming center

Jacqueline Pryor and Jonail Landers could have spent Friday afternoon Christmas shopping.

But they didn't.

Instead they volunteered at the Pine Bluff warming center set up at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, which opened Thursday afternoon for people who needed refuge from the frigid weather.

The center will likely close this morning after breakfast is served at 8 a.m. depending on the temperatures, city officials said.

"It's a blessing to have a warm home, and it's a blessing to be able to help someone else," Pryor said.

"It's a way to escape from the elements for people. Everyone who has come through has been so nice."

The pair received an email from their sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, that the warming station needed volunteers.

"It was a no-brainer volunteer opportunity," Landers said.

Four men sat in a banquet room watching a big-screen TV and enjoying the warm room as a refuge from the dangerous subzero wind chills that blew into Arkansas late Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures fell from the low 40s at midday on Thursday to the single digits by Friday morning.

The wind chill made the temperatures feel like they were 10 or 15 degrees below zero, a level of severity that is rarely felt in southeast Arkansas and certainly not this early in the winter.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said she and her staff knew that people could die of hypothermia quickly if they were exposed to such cold weather.

"My concern is someone could die, and we would be negligent," Washington said.

"We have done everything on our part to help by letting people know."

The city quickly set up the center with tables, snacks, masks, hand sanitizer and cots.

But Washington said many people who were on the streets would not come indoors.

"It's frustrating," Washington said. "We found people last night and police encouraged them, but they wanted to hunker down in their tents.

We need people off of the streets and coming into this warm space."

Bruce Lockett, Pine Bluff City Council member for Ward 4, visited the center Friday afternoon and said it was much needed even if people didn't take advantage of it.

"You never know who will need something like this, people who may have a power outage," Lockett said.

"We have everything we need to make anyone comfortable. We wanted people to know they have a warm safe place to go with volunteers."