Zelenskyy defiant amid return to Ukraine





KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sounded another defiant note on his return to his nation's capital Friday, saying his forces are "working toward victory" even as Russia warned that there would be no end to the war until it achieved its military aims.

Zelenskyy posted on his Telegram account that he's in his Kyiv office and pledged that "we'll overcome everything." Speaking to Ukrainian ambassadors later Friday, Zelenskyy suggested that U.S. lawmakers were preparing another $45 billion financial package "for Ukraine and global security," adding that strategic agreements with Washington would strengthen Kyiv's defense forces in the new year.

He earlier thanked the Netherlands for pledging up to $2.65 billion for 2023, to help pay for military equipment and rebuild critical infrastructure.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the war would end at the negotiating table once the "special military operation" achieves "the goals that the Russian Federation has set."

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Bakhmut and Lyman in the neighboring Luhansk region as well as the front line between the Luhansk and Kharkiv regions bore the brunt of the Russian strikes, but didn't specify to what degree.

At least six civilians were killed and 18 others were wounded in Russian attacks on eight regions in Ukraine's south and east in the past 24 hours, according to Ukrainian officials.

In a Telegram update, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said Russian missiles destroyed a boarding school in the city of Kramatorsk.

As many as 61 Russian rocket, artillery and mortar fire attacks were launched in the Kherson region over the past 24 hours.

Kherson regional Gov. Yaroslav Yanushevych posted on Telegram that Russian forces attacked from dug-in positions on the right bank of the Dnieper river, hitting educational institutions, apartment blocks and private homes. Tymoshenko said renewed Russian shelling on Kherson city Friday killed another person.

Russian shelling overnight also struck a district hospital in the city of Volchansk, Kharkiv region, wounding five people, according to local Gov. Oleh Syniehubov. Syniehubov posted on Telegram that the four men and one woman were all in "moderate condition."

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military said several blasts tore through factory buildings housing Russian troops in the occupied city of Tokmak in the southern Zaporizhzhia region late Thursday, sparking a fire. The Center for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine didn't immediately report on casualties or who was behind the blasts.

Earlier Friday, the Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol said a car used by Russian occupation forces exploded, although it's unclear if anyone was hurt.

Separately, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged weapons industry executives Friday to supply the country's soldiers "with all the necessary weapons, equipment, munitions and supplies" as well as upgrading weapons systems "in view of the combat experience" that arms designers and engineers have gleaned from the war in Ukraine.

Putin had chaired the meeting with executives following a visit to an air defense and anti-tank weapons factory in Tula, about 90 miles south of Moscow.

Amid the fighting, loved ones attended the funeral for Dmytro Georgiyovych Kyrychenko, a 33-year-old Ukrainian soldier killed during a Dec. 15 combat mission in the Donetsk region. Kyrychenko's Ukrainian flag-draped coffin was placed in a grave alongside other fallen comrades in his hometown of Bucha, on Kyiv's outskirts.

Russia and Ukraine have kept any military casualty numbers a secret, but tens of thousands are believed to have died on both sides.





The widow of Serhiy Klymenko stands at his grave Friday during funeral services in Kharkiv, Ukraine. The soldier was killed on Monday at the front line by Russian artillery. Russia continues to bombard targets around the country, and officials said at least six civilians were killed and 18 others wounded in attacks in Ukraine’s south and east. More photos at arkansasonline.com/ukrainemonth10/. (AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)











Gallery: Images from Ukraine and Russia, month 10







