A Christmas story

Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judaea in the days of Herod the king, behold, there came wise men from the east to Jerusalem, Saying, Where is he that is born King of the Jews? for we have seen his star in the east, and are come to worship him.

When Herod the king had heard these things, he was troubled, and all Jerusalem with him.

And when he had gathered all the chief priests and scribes of the people together, he demanded of them where Christ should be born.

And they said unto him, in Bethlehem of Judaea: for thus it is written by the prophet, And thou Bethlehem, in the land of Juda, art not the least among the princes of Juda: for out of thee shall come a Governor, that shall rule my people Israel.

Then Herod, when he had privily called the wise men, enquired of them diligently what time the star appeared.

And he sent them to Bethlehem, and said, go and search diligently for the young child; and when ye have found him, bring me word again, that I may come and worship him also.

When they had heard the king, they departed; and, lo, the star, which they saw in the east, went before them, till it came and stood over where the young child was.

When they saw the star, they rejoiced with exceeding great joy.

And when they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary his mother, and fell down, and worshipped him; and when they had opened their treasures, they presented unto him gifts; gold, and frankincense and myrrh.

And being warned of God in a dream that they should not return to Herod, they departed into their own country another way.

--The Book of Matthew

WHEN HEROD is troubled, all of Jerusalem is troubled with him. That is, if all of Jerusalem knows what's good for it. Excuse me! That'd be Herod The Great. Don't leave that part out. You might find yourself a head shorter.

Some of us, after we leave his almighty presence, refer to him as Herod the Assassin. How about Herod the Two-Faced? Did you see how fast he came around to Octavian's side? Anything to keep the throne. And if Herod is troubled, no telling which way he may lash. We kept our heads down while in town. Told him what he wanted to hear. Then left before his mood changed.

If Herod (the baby- killer; another earned epithet) thought we would bring him word of this baby's birth so that he "may come and worship him also," that's an unusual lapse of judgment for a man who usually makes few political missteps. As if he would worship a baby. Or anything other than himself. I may have been born at night, but it wasn't last night. They don't call us wise men because we can be so easily maneuvered.

And that dream the other night . . . . You thought Herod was frightening.

I'm glad we've finally stopped, and finally found the Child. If we go too much farther east, we'll end up in the Dead Sea! Which is more dead than sea. Which fits this desolate place. Besides, all this livestock and various hangers-on can't keep traveling forever. (For some reason, there was a rumor that there were only three of us. As if traveling in such small numbers was safe these days. The highwaymen, and not a few highwaywomen, would rob us blind. To be wise men, we'd have to be smart enough to travel in platoons. Maybe brigades.)

His parents seemed so happy with the gifts. The Boy seems to come from good stock. No doubt, He'll be raised right.

There was something unusual about the lady, His mother. So quiet, so gentle. As if she knew a Secret, but a great one that she can't tell just yet. She seemed worried, of course, as all young mothers seem to be. And she was worn out, too. All this travel just to pay taxes. And somebody mentioned that she'd given birth in a manger.

In my opinion, it made a better delivery room than that inn. An inn these days, with all the hustlers and gamblers and sin in the night, is no place for a mother being delivered from her burden. More privacy in the manger. Probably more comfortable, too.

Tell the truth, it's good to get back out here in the country, under the starry sky, in the rural parts, where nothing much happens. It sure beats Herod's court. Or any court. Out here, we can see the night sky, and follow a star. It seems so ... wise. And peaceful. And, something else that I can't quite put my finger on. Is it "soothing"? Do I mean "content"? No, it's more like I feel just plain untroubled. Undisturbed. Still.

Yes, a stillness. Even the lambs and their shepherds seem tranquil and still.

My associates have been having this debate among themselves: Were we following a star? Or a group of planets that aligned just perfectly? My considered editorial opinion: What does it matter if He placed the planets where they were so many eons ago, so that they converged perfectly this season to guide us to this place, or if He created a whole new star just for this moment? Is one a bigger miracle than the other?

Why do men--even wise men--argue about such little things when all around is one big miracle? We call it life.

Somebody once said the world begins anew with every newborn. The world seems even newer this evening. This stillness, this evening, this world seems so perfect just now.

But then, I'm getting sentimental. Births do that to me. In a couple of thousand years, what difference will it make?

In another hour, I suppose I'll suggest we go back to our own country in another way. Get the ol' caravan going west again. After all, how much stillness and peace can one take?

Seems like we should get a-going. Maybe in another hour, or maybe two hours. Or maybe we'll just stay the week. I'd like to see the Boy's smile again. It gave me exceedingly great joy.