A process that transforms education

"... they say they're being required to attend professional learning community meetings, whatever those are." Arkansas Democrat-Gazette editorial, Nov. 16, 2022

Meetings. The Editor says they are the bane of the newspaper business, which isn't surprising. They can be baneful in other work settings as well, including schools and state government.

So the prior reference to "professional learning community meetings," well, that could lead the reader to infer that such efforts are a waste of time. (I see your head nodding.) I invite you to read this and reconsider, for I submit that professional learning communities are the vehicle for Arkansas education moving from adequacy to excellence.

On Nov. 9, the State Board of Education and the Arkansas ESSA Steering Committee met jointly to review the 2022 school accountability results, and leaders from several schools that demonstrated significant gains in student outcomes were invited to tell their stories.

These schools were among a group of schools the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education celebrated as "Schools on the Move Toward Excellence." A common element was their implementation of the professional learning community process.

Unless you are in education, there is really no reason for you to know what that means, as it is a term used almost exclusively in the context of education. Frequent readers of this page might even exclaim "Educanto!" But not this time.

While the term "professional learning community process" might seem exclusive to education, it shares its roots with another process that has proven transformational in the history of our nation and the world.

In the years following World War II, with its economy and industrial complex in shambles, Japan turned to American experts like W. Edwards Deming and Joseph Juran to help rebuild. They soon developed an approach that produced quality and efficiency in manufacturing that became the global standard.

The rise in quality and efficiency that followed was profound, and by the 1970s, U.S. manufacturing, especially the automotive industry, was suffering from the competition posed by Japanese goods. The progeny of once-loyal Ford, GM, and Chrysler customers became dissatisfied with the stale styling and quality problems that had been tolerated by their parents, so they started buying Toyotas and Hondas. By the early 1980s, U.S. automakers finally realized they must change or risk permanent loss of market share, bankruptcies, or bailouts (see Chrysler).

For decades Deming, Juran, and others evangelized to deaf ears about the need for American manufacturers to focus on customer requirements, to design products and processes for quality and reduce reliance on post-manufacturing inspections, and to harness the collective power of employees to drive improvement.

That pioneering work became known as total quality management, or TQM. It has carried different labels through the years. Remember the phrase "At Ford, Quality is Job One"? Baxter Healthcare Corporation in Mountain Home, for whom I worked some years ago, called it the Quality Leadership Process. The U.S. Navy used TQM to great success. TQM is embedded in the criteria for the Arkansas Governor's Quality Award.

No matter the name, and regardless of its application in manufacturing, service industries, or government, it consists of simple yet transformational principles. Total Quality Management focuses on customer needs, makes everyone responsible for results, uses data to drive decision-making, demands continuous improvement, and establishes systems based on a shared vision, mission, and goals for the organization. One might even say that TQM is common sense.

The next logical question is: How do these simple principles translate to education? The customers are the students themselves. Everyone in the school, from the school board and superintendent to the building principals, classroom teachers, and support staff, are responsible for student outcomes.

Data in schools are plentiful, including attendance, formative assessments, behavior, and end-of-year assessments. Continuous improvement opportunities abound, such as more students taking computer science, higher reading scores, and more students pursuing higher education and technical careers.

In a school with a shared mission, vision, and goals, the traditional silos are blown up, collaboration is expected and embraced, and the fear and distrust among adults that impedes student progress go the way of the dinosaurs. The organizational culture is changed for the better.

In the same way TQM transformed the U.S. Navy and revived American manufacturing, the professional learning community, or PLC, process can transform education. A true PLC establishes a shared vision, mission, and goals centered around the belief and expectations that all students can learn at high levels.

A true PLC has a collaborative culture with a focus on student and adult learning. It harnesses the collective power of classroom educators, administrators, and staff to confront current realities and implement what works best for all students. It is oriented to act now, not wait until next semester, or next year, or the next superintendent, or the next principal.

A true PLC is not focused on instructional time, but rather the quality of instruction. It rejects the status quo and insists on continuous improvement. Finally, a true PLC understands that school success is not based on good intentions, but solely on student outcomes.

Imagine the power of every adult in a school focusing on student outcomes. It can happen through the PLC process. It can work in rural schools and urban schools. It can work in big schools and small schools. It can work in rich schools and poor schools. It can even work in our colleges and universities. (Talk about transformative!)

It replaces the blame game over poor performance with a collaborative spirit and sense of urgency to improve. It replaces the language of "those kids," "my students," and "your students" with a focus on "our students."

It replaces top-down management with the empowerment of teachers, counselors, paraprofessionals, support staff, and principals to work together to do whatever it takes to meet the needs of students. It also establishes a student focus for superintendents and school boards.

Public officials and educators have talked about educational adequacy for a long time. Too long, really. Arkansas must advance from educational adequacy to educational excellence, but for that to happen, adult behaviors and expectations must change.

This change in adult behaviors and expectations must start with the core belief that all students (yes, all students) can learn at high levels. The PLC process is the vehicle for changing those adult behaviors, and the result will be better outcomes for our students.

Johnny Key is secretary of the Arkansas Department of Education.