ALL-RIVER VALLEY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE VOLLEYBALL: Fort Smith Southside’s Pitts named Player of the Year

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Lydia Pitts | Fort Smith Southside

FORT SMITH -- Entering the year, Fort Smith Southside was going to need someone to step up and fill the role of being the team's top attacking threat.

Enter sophomore outside hitter Lydia Pitts.

Pitts turned heads with her play as a freshman last season for the Lady Mavericks. That turned out to just be the beginning of something special. Pitts took her game to another level this year during a breakthrough sophomore campaign.

Confidence and experience can go a long way in improving play. That was the case for Pitts, the River Valley Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year, who put her skills on full display by more than tripling her kill total from last season, emerging as a dominant offensive and defensive threat.

"Lydia played such a big role with our team this year when we really needed her," senior libero Tinsley Freeman said. "She was a strong part. When we really needed a kill, we would go to her because she is basically a cannon. It was extremely fun to watch her play. It just clicked from her freshman year she was all over the place making plays. It was exciting for her to fill that expanded role this year."

Pitts helped guide Southside to a season worth celebrating. The Lady Mavericks finished runner-up in the Class 6A state tournament and were runner-up in the 6A-West Conference, where they dominated by winning 42 of 53 sets.

Pitts was a big part of the year, as she had team-highs in kills (388) and blocks (79) to go with 88 digs and 33 aces. When Pitts was about 10 years old, she was faced with a decision to focus on dance or volleyball. It seems pretty clear she made the right choice.

"It's incredible what she brings to our program," Southside coach Natalie Throneberry said of Pitts. "But the most important thing, I know Lydia understands the value of those around her. If you ask her about her own success, she is quick to point out others making an impact. She is level-headed and keeps things light. It's been so much fun watching her grow from being that 14-year-old who was just trying out for the team to what she has become right now."

True to her nature, Pitts throughout the season gave the credit for her success to setters Kennedy Meadors, a senior with a team-high 594 assists, and Mileah Neal, a sophomore who finished with 454 assists. Pitts put together a strong effort in the 6A runner-up finish in the state tournament. She had 19 kills during the quarterfinals matchup against Little Rock Central.

Pitts followed that up with a 15-kill semifinals performance against Conway, who went unbeaten in 6A-Central play. She closed it all out with a team-high 11 kills in the finals against nationally ranked Fayetteville. It was all made a little more special for Pitts with the group of teammates around her.

"This year was my favorite year because the girls were so much fun," Pitts said. "This was just a great group. We had so much talent on the team. It really helped already knowing and playing with this group from last year. Volleyball is all about bonding and meshing together. That really helped us find our rhythm."

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Kaylee Ward | Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Kaylee Ward was Mansfield's not-so-secret weapon this year.

Standing above the competition at 6-3, the freshman middle blocker was hard to miss when she was on the court. Coming off back-to-back Class 2A state championships, the expectations for the Lady Tigers were high entering the season.

Ward beginning her initial year at the varsity level had ideas of just playing a small role. Her coaches and teammates had other plans, as Ward by design put her talents on full display from the get-go. Ward started the year strong and only continued to develop after that to become a front-row force for Mansfield. She finished second on the team with 282 kills and had a team-high 73 blocks.

Ward was a key cog in Mansfield (27-3, 20-0 2A-West) winning its third consecutive and seventh overall state title. For her efforts, she earned River Valley Democrat-Gazette Newcomer of the Year honors along with being selected for the all-state team.

Not bad for a first season of high school volleyball.

"That whole team are my best friends, and they really pushed me to be who I am," Ward said. "I didn't really have much confidence going into this season because I'm a freshman playing with two-time state champions all around me. But they are over there all season telling me I got this, boosting my confidence. Those girls mean the world to me. It was special they wanted me to be a big part of our season and help win another championship. I really wanted to get them that third one."

Mansfield fifth-year coach Kylie Pyles has guided her alma mater to new heights. There were some unknowns and rebuilding along the way after she took over. But the season and success Ward had was no surprise to Mansfield.

"This year when Kaylee got moved up, the girls around here knew what she was capable of," Pyles said. "She has been playing with them for years. They basically took Kaylee under their wings. They put the ball based around her on the offense. They were hyping her up to be good. I just love the leadership we have to do that. The upperclassmen have been a part of state titles, but they made her feel comfortable in that situation. Kaylee handles pressure."

When Ward learned she had earned newcomer of the year honors, she didn't believe it. She asked to make sure there wasn't an error and that somebody else had won. That's just in her humble nature. After the realization set in, one of her first thoughts went to her setters Natalie Allison, Madelen Jones and Cole Smith that helped pave her strong first season.

"I would not be where I am without my setters," Ward said. "I wouldn't be getting any kills because they put it right where I want it. Natalie can do it all and was awesome setting me up for my kills. They would somehow always get the ball back to me perfectly. I love to celebrate with them after kills because they were the reason for them."

It turned out to be a dominant year for Mansfield with the addition of Ward to a team already stacked with talent. The Lady Tigers won 60 of their 64 conference sets and 12 of their 12 sets in state tournament play as they swept every match, downing Magnet Cove, Quitman, Thaden and Lavaca along the way. Ward has played in some huge games already early in her career with travel basketball.

The volleyball state tournament for her was on another level. Ward closed out the championship run with 10 kills and two blocks in the finals.

"The experience was so amazing, and I was so nervous going into it for the first time," Ward said. "But then once we got it going with our first game, I knew we got this. Those were the biggest games of my life. It all was such a fun experience. It was a perfect environment."

Ward has offers to play basketball at Arkansas, Colorado, Tulsa and Mississippi State, among others, at the next level already before she even completes a varsity season. Ward said she doesn't know for sure which sport she'll play at the next level, but she has plenty of time to figure that out.

What she does know for certain: Her freshman year of volleyball was one she won't soon forget. It was made that much more special playing with her older sister, junior outside hitter Kynslee Ward.

"She is my main supporter and is with me through everything," Kaylee Ward said with a smile. "I really appreciate that, and I'm there for her as well. She plays as well as I do, but I just have a little bit of a height advantage. She is my hype man that makes sure I play my best. She is just so supportive, and I'm glad we are on this journey together."

COACH OF THE YEAR

Natalie Throneberry | Fort Smith Southside

FORT SMITH -- With her infectious positive energy and can-do attitude, Fort Smith Southside coach Natalie Throneberry is a natural leader. She constantly has strived whether as a player or coach to make those around her better.

It's only fitting Throneberry deflected the spotlight when she learned of earning River Valley Democrat-Gazette Coach of the Year honors.

"One hundred percent this award is a reflection of many, many people," Throneberry said. "Anytime you are blessed to get a coaching award, you don't get there without your assistants, your kids, your school and community support down to the students who show up in the stands. It's a whole process that is a team effort."

The Lady Mavericks when they were on the court more than delivered for Throneberry this season. Southside (31-8-1) finished runner-up in the 6A state tournament, beating Little Rock Central and a Conway team who was 12-0 in 6A-Central play before falling to nationally ranked Fayetteville in the finals. Southside also finished second in the 6A-West with an impressive run taking 42 of 53 sets in league play.

It was a very rewarding year for Throneberry, her staff and her players. There were plenty of celebrations along the way. But it was far from an easy season. Throneberry and assistant coach Payton Northington both had newborns two weeks apart to start the offseason in March.

"It was a busy early part of the year for us, and we didn't see the team from the middle of March until July for practice," Throneberry said. "We missed the most important part of the offseason. But the beautiful thing was we weren't shocked when we saw them again. Coach [Erin] Chronister took over and did a great job. They all got a lot of work done without us getting ready for this season, which made it even more special."

Throneberry missed some additional time during the season as well. With a child sick in the hospital for a week, Throneberry was away from the team during two conference games early in the season. Despite dealing with the hardship at the time, Throneberry was proud of her players who took care of business while she was gone.

"Nobody knew it from the play on the court because they took it all in and ran with it," Throneberry said. "As a coach, that is the most prized possession because you want to get out of the way and let them play. They understood that assignment."

The Lady Mavericks made it a goal to rally around their coach when she was gone. It only felt right to do so with Throneberry meaning so much to the program and its players.

"Coach is the best," sophomore middle blocker Lydia Pitts said with a smile. "She is by far one of my favorite coaches. She just works so well with us and really pays attention to what we need. She has the perfect balance of making it fun but also pushing us to be our best. She makes volleyball exciting and makes us keep wanting to get better."

Despite all the outside challenges for Throneberry and her staff, the success of the season was all possible with a strong group of players. Pitts, Gabriela DuPree, Sophia Neihouse, Tinsley Freeman and Kennedy Meadors all earned honors this year ranging from all-state to all-conference.

A young core of Lady Mavericks emerged this season to play a big role in the program stepping up their play. The team had sophomores or juniors lead just about every key statistic this year.

"This is one of the smoothest years we've had," Throneberry said. "These girls take a lot of pride in what we do as a program. Volleyball has always been a big staple at Southside, and there are years of groundwork from the past. When you walked in our gym, you couldn't necessarily see who was a senior and who was a sophomore. They all got along great and were just sweet kids that come from great families. They embraced this program so well. From top to bottom, we had fun on and off the court. It isn't always easy to get all the pieces together, but it was this year."

Throneberry, a former standout player at Southside, completed this season her fourth year as coach for the program that has won her heart. It's still unbelievable to her that she is in the position to lead Southside, where she has called home for the past 13 years.

Throneberry's coaching time at her alma mater goes all the way back to being an assistant under legend Steve Haaser, who finished with more than 1,000 wins.

"As a player at Southside, if you told me I'd be standing in coach Haaser's spot years later, I would have called you a liar," Throneberry said with a laugh. "I didn't have coaching on my radar. I didn't know that's what I wanted to do until coach Haaser called and asked for me to be an assistant right out of college. I thought I'd just teach elementary and maybe coach club volleyball down the road. But once he called, my world was flipped upside down. I couldn't turn him down. I've loved my time in the baby blues as a player and a coach. There's nothing better to me. It's been the absolute joy of my adult life."

ALL-RIVER VALLEY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE

VOLLEYBALL TEAM

Natalie Allison

SCHOOL Mansfield

POSITION: Setter/Outside Hitter

HEIGHT 6-0

CLASS Senior

NOTABLE Allison, who recently committed to Henderson State, finished her career with a third all-state season while helping guide the Lady Tigers to a third consecutive Class 2A state title. ... Versatility is key to her game, as she finished with 304 kills, 341 assists, 156 digs, 73 aces and 22 blocks this season. ... Allison provided 12 kills, 24 assists, 15 digs and two aces in the win over Lavaca in the championship match.

Alyson Edwards

SCHOOL Mansfield

POSITION Middle Blocker

HEIGHT 5-11

CLASS Junior

NOTABLE Edwards capped off her impressive year providing plenty of utility, having 275 kills, 180 digs, 62 aces and 40 blocks this season. ... She provided a team-high 17 kills to go with eight digs and two aces in the state finals victory. ... Edwards was named the MVP of the Class 2A tournament this year for the Lady Tigers, who finished unbeaten as 2A-West conference champions.

Gabriela DuPree

SCHOOL Fort Smith Southside

POSITION Outside Hitter

HEIGHT 5-11

CLASS Sophomore

NOTABLE DuPree had a breakout season for the 6A runner-up Lady Mavericks finishing with 302 kills, 343 digs, 46 aces, 26 blocks and 24 assists. ... The underclassman, who earned all-state tournament honors, was a driving force for a young Southside core that helped finish second in Class 6A. ... DuPree had six kills and tied for a team-high 13 digs in the championship match.

Sophia Neihouse

SCHOOL Fort Smith Southside

POSITION Middle Blocker

HEIGHT 5-9

CLASS Junior

NOTABLE Neihouse provided a key presence upfront all season for Southside, ending the year with 306 kills, 56 blocks and 41 digs. ... The junior earned all-state tournament honors and finished with nine kills against Fayetteville in the 6A finals. ... Neihouse was a key offensive threat that helped keep the team balanced.

Tinsley Freeman

SCHOOL Fort Smith Southside

POSITION Libero

HEIGHT 5-5

CLASS Senior

NOTABLE Freeman closed out her career strong, finishing with team-highs in digs (453) and aces (56) this year. ... She earned 6A-West all-conference honors by being a standout on the defensive end, averaging a team-high 11 digs per match. ... Freeman tied for a team-high 13 digs in the championship match to go with the team's lone ace.

Myia McCoy

SCHOOL Greenwood

POSITION Outside Hitter

HEIGHT 5-11

POSITION Junior

NOTABLE McCoy expanded her role for Greenwood becoming a complete player after being on the front row in the past. ... She concluded the year for the Lady Bulldogs, who won the 5A-West, with a team-high in 436 kills to go along with 208 digs, 74 blocks and 15 aces. ... McCoy was the team's go-to player that helped get Greenwood to the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

Bri Ball

SCHOOL Van Buren

POSITION Setter/Outside Hitter

HEIGHT 6-0

CLASS Senior

NOTABLE Ball, who signed with the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, ended her final season on a high note by earning all-state, all-state tournament and 5A-west all-conference honors. ... She finished her stellar high school career with 1,981 assists, 877 kills and 101 blocks for the Lady Pointers. ... Ball put on a show with 20 kills and 32 assists in a 3-2 victory over Little Rock Christian to get Van Buren, the 5A-West runner-ups, to the semifinals of the 5A state tournament.

Kaylee Ward of Mansfield, pictured Dec. 14, is the 2022 All-River Valley Democrat-Gazette volleyball newcomer of the year.



