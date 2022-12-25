An Arkansas Christmas

My wish for you this Christmas is that you make enough memories to last a lifetime. Memories serve us far longer than gifts.

May you have a very Arkansas Christmas, the kind of holiday I was fortunate enough to experience as a boy. My father's primary activity this time of year was quail hunting. I knew Christmas was approaching when he would carry a saw along with his 20-gauge Browning shotgun.

The owner of the farm where we hunted in the Ouachita River bottoms east of Arkadelphia always gave us permission to saw down a cedar tree. My wife now buys commercially grown Christmas trees at garden stores. But an Arkansas cedar still smells like Christmas to me.

Cutting the cedar tree wasn't the only activity on those December bird hunts. We would use our shotguns to shoot mistletoe from oak trees and utilize the saw to remove branches from holly trees if those branches had plenty of red berries. All of that would be hauled back into town and used to decorate our house. A few days later, a ladder would be brought out of the storage room so we could put colored lights on a much larger cedar tree growing in our front yard.

I vividly remember coming home from school one year and being greeted with the sad news that our beagle had torn up a Frosty the Snowman yard decoration of which I was fond. We always had at least two bird dogs for quail hunting. They were considered work dogs. The beagles, on the other hand, were house pets and excelled only at getting fat on table scraps and tearing up things such as Frosty.

If it were cold on Christmas morning, my father would make sure there were fires in both fireplaces--one in the den and the other in the living room. After stoking the fires, he would sit in a chair, smoke a pipe filled with Sir Walter Raleigh tobacco and survey the scene: the decorated Arkansas cedar, the mistletoe, the holly branches on the mantel, his children (and later grandchildren) in their pajamas.

After opening gifts, breakfast would consist of fried quail, eggs, grits, biscuits and preserves made from wild blackberries my dad had picked the previous summer.

Food was always a big part of the holidays. One dinner the week of Christmas was wild duck and dressing. My mother grew up on the Grand Prairie, where duck was a Christmas staple. We upheld that tradition. Another Grand Prairie tradition that lived on at our house in southwest Arkansas was that holiday meals were served with rice rather than potatoes.

I enjoy ordering food each December from holiday catalogs: grapefruit from Florida, oranges from Texas, pecans from Alabama, country ham from Kentucky and Virginia, bacon from Missouri.

My mother ordered fruitcakes from Collin Street Bakery in Corsicana, Texas. I still do. Forget the fruitcake jokes you've heard. The cakes from Corsicana use a recipe brought to Texas from Wiesbaden, Germany, by a baker named Gus Weidmann in the 1800s. Weidmann and a business partner, Tom McElwee, built a thriving bakery at Corsicana.

The Collin Street Bakery website tells its story this way: "The shy, perfectionist Weidmann ran his little kitchen in this newly formed Collin Street Bakery and made ready for the busy Christmas season. At the same time, McElwee was sending out letters, making sales trips and lining up an ever-growing list of bakery customers. They made a nice team and enjoyed such success that their once anonymous Texas fruitcake and pecan cake became a delicacy to be sought after by folks from every corner of the globe.

"In 1906, after outgrowing the original Collin Street Bakery in its 10th year, Tom and Gus put up a structure of such ambitious size that Tom was able to make its whole second floor into an elite private hotel. Only a flamboyant patron of the Corsicana Opera House could have pulled it off; one like Tom, who was accustomed to attracting the nation's best performers to this oil and rail center, home of the first two oil strikes west of the Mississippi. ... Tom formed instant friendships with visiting celebrities and made sure that every guest who boarded the outbound train had an extra cake in his travel trunk."

My sister still makes me a mincemeat pie, our late father's favorite. My wife had never heard of such a thing until she met me. She's from south Texas, and tamales were the food item in her family that told you Christmas was approaching.

The first time I asked her to buy a mincemeat pie for the holidays, I was met with a blank stare. She still doesn't eat it, but that means additional pieces for me. Maybe the English roots on my father's side of the family caused me to like mincemeat so much.

Translated to modern English, here's a mincemeat pie recipe from the 16th century: "Pie filling of mutton or beef must be finely minced and seasoned with pepper and salt and a little saffron to color it. Add a good quantity of suet or marrow, a little vinegar, prunes, raisins and dates. Put in the fattest of the broth of salted beef. And if you want royal pastry, take butter and egg yolks and combine them with flour."

King Henry V of England served mincemeat pie at his coronation in 1413. Oliver Cromwell considered Christmas a pagan holiday, and traditional mincemeat pie was banned for a time. King Charles II restored Christmas as a holiday when he ascended the throne in 1660, and mincemeat pie returned to the menu. It remains popular in former parts of the British Empire such as Australia, New Zealand and Canada. By the 20th century, apples, raisins and candied citrus had replaced the meat.

Though it was never part of our family's holiday menu, I always think about the Helena oyster loaf this time of year. That's because I was a fan of Richard Allin, the Helena native who wrote columns for the Arkansas Gazette and later the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Allin, who died in October 2007 at age 77, would extol the virtues of the oyster loaf in print each December.

His oyster loaf recipe called for slicing the top from what he described as a "long Pullman loaf" of bread, hollowing it out, brushing it with melted butter, toasting it and then filling the loaf with fried oysters, lemon wedges, olives, ketchup and mustard pickles. The recipe for mustard pickles consists of cucumbers and onions pickled in a mustard sauce along with turmeric and celery seed.

"The tradition of eating the oyster loaf on Christmas Eve got started, in my family at least, many years ago when my grandfather would stop by an old Helena restaurant-delicatessen and pick up a couple of these specialties," Allin wrote. "In those days, that particular restaurant made its own bread, a type of which was the long Pullman loaf, named, I suppose, because it had the same dimensions as the railroad car.

"By the time I was invited into the family, it had become the practice to make the oyster loaf at home, although still using the restaurant's singular bread. . . . A chilled white wine goes well. So does beer."

According to Allin, the tradition of the oyster loaf "came up the river from New Orleans. It was known there as the mediatrice, so named because it was frequently brought home by wayward husbands who wanted to make peace with their angry wives. In Helena, it was simply a seasonal food item. Other methods were used to restore family tranquility. By the time the oyster loaf had arrived in Helena from New Orleans, there had been changes in its structure."

I received a call one year from Carol Allin, Richard's widow, after writing about the oyster loaf. She confessed: "I never much cared for it, but some of the Allin family members over in Mississippi still prepare it each Christmas."

Each family has its Christmas traditions. For me, an Arkansas Christmas is the smell of freshly cut cedar, wet bird dogs and pipe smoke. It's the taste of fried quail and blackberry preserves. It's the sound of a shotgun bringing mistletoe down from a tree. It's fruitcake, mincemeat pie and pecans.

Merry Christmas, Arkansas.

Rex Nelson is a senior editor at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.